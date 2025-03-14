‘Invincible’ Co-Creator Says He’s Intentional In Making Changes For Amazon Series: “I Always Go Through The Comic And Think About How I Can Make Things More Interesting”

Conquest arrives to check in on Mark's progress towards conquering Earth in Invincible Vol. 1 #61 "Invincible War: Aftermath Conquest Part One" (2009), Image Comics. Words by Robert Kirkman, art by Ryan Ottley, Cliff Rathburn, and RUs Wooton.

Rather than being borne out of thin air, Invincible comic co-creator Robert Kirkman says that all of the changes he makes to the series’ animated Amazon adaptation are not only intentional, but that they come about following personal reviews of his original work.

Mark (Steven Yeun) struggles to break Conquest’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) hold in Invincible Season 3 Episode 8 “I Thought You’d Never Shut Up” (2025), Amazon Prime

Kirkman, who conceived of the hero alongside artist Cory Walker and served as the lead writer for all 144 issues of his core Image Comics series, offered this insight into his current role as the Amazon series’ executive producer while speaking to Variety‘s Jordan Moreau about the animated incarnation of the Vilutrimite Empire’s second most-powerful warrior, the Jeffrey Dean Morgan-voiced Conquest.

[SPOILER WARNING: Significant spoilers for Invincible Season 3 follow below. If you’d like to avoid them, please refrain from reading any further.]

Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) gives into his baser instincts in Invincible Season 3 Episode 8 “I Thought You’d Never Shut Up” (2025), Amazon Prime

Introduced in both the original comic book series and the television show immediately following the end of the Invincible War, Conquest first arrives on Earth in order to get Mark in gear regarding his assigned mission of conquering Earth, but after being met with his continued refusal to do so proceeds to subject the young Vilutrimute to the most brutal beating of his entire life.

In the comics, the mustachioed militant is depicted as a straight-forward and dedicated conqueror, his power and anger unleashed with cold-precision rather than wild-savagery.

Conquest delivers a fatal blow to Atom Eve in Invincible Vol. 1 #63 “Invincible War: Aftermath Conquest Part Three” (2009), Image Comics. Words by Robert Kirkman, art by Ryan Ottley, Cliff Rathburn, and RUs Wooton.

And while he is shown in one panel to be revel in his bloodshed, a single panel showing him smirking after punching a hole through Atom Eve’s stomach, this aspect of his personality was brought to the forefront in the Invincible series, wherein he is shown indulging in his violent urges and psychotically taunting Mark throughout their entire fight.

Asked by Moreau if he was “trying to expand on his character all from the comics”, Kirkman explained, “When I write an episode, I always go through the comic and think about how I can make things more interesting. Because I’m writing myself, I feel like an extra responsibility.””

Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) blows a bloody taunt to Mark (Steven Yeun) in Invincible Season 3 Episode 8 “I Thought You’d Never Shut Up” (2025), Amazon Prime

“If I’m going to write the same thing a second time, I need to make it interesting for me and hopefully make it better for the audience,” he said. “I was just trying to make Conquest as bizarre and compelling as possible. He’s a character that I really adore. He’s a ton of fun to write, and he wasn’t in the comic very much. If a character becomes popular at Marvel or DC, they bring them back over and over and over again until they are less popular. By trying to make Invincible something that celebrates traditional superhero storytelling but also tries to play against type, no matter how popular Conquest got, we’ve told his story.”

“That’s all you get,” he concluded. “There’s a lot left on the table that I would love to get to at some point. Because of that, you’ll see a lot more stuff with Conquest in the show.”

Conquest has a message for Mark Grayson in Invincible Vol. 1 #63 “Invincible War: Aftermath Conquest Part Three” (2009), Image Comics. Words by Robert Kirkman, art by Ryan Ottley, Cliff Rathburn, and RUs Wooton.

With the airing of its eighth episode, the entirety of Invincible Season 3 is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Meanwhile, an exact date for its Season 4 has yet to be confirmed, but current speculation suggests fans may see it hit the internet sometime in 2026.

