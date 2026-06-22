Comic Books

Cyberpunk Returns in Cyberpunk 2077: Jayk’s Case, a Sci-Fi Noir Comic

Credit: Cyberpunk 2077: Jayk's Case Comics, CD PROJEKT RED, Steam

Gamers and comic book fans just received some exciting news. Cyberpunk 2077, which was a complete mess when it first launched, has become one of the biggest games in the last few years.

And now, fans are able to dive back into the world thanks to news that Cyberpunk is returning with a sci-fi noir comic spin-off, Cyberpunk 2077: Jayk’s Case.

Cyberpunk 2077: Jayk’s Case Comics, Cyberpunk, CD PROJEKT RED, Steam

Jayk’s Case is a new detective thriller comic from Dark Horse in close collaboration with CD Projekt Red. The four-issue murder mystery is set in the same world as the video game.

The official description reads: “A private investigator is hired to find the killer of a high-ranking executive, but the objective isn’t for justice—it’s for an escape. Embroiled in a network of Militech agents, he’ll need to find the killer before they do, but what truth are they trying to silence? And with ties to one of Night City’s most dangerous gangs, the death of one corpo may be just the beginning.”

In the official release about the comics, Jordan Thomas (Weird Work, Frank at Home on the Farm), the series features writer, says, “Writing crime noir stories is always an absolute blast, so I was excited when Dark Horse approached me to tell a gumshoe detective story in the world of Cyberpunk 2077. I hope fans fall in love with the new characters we’re introducing to Night City and be thrilled by the vicious, blood-soaked journey we’ve sent them on.”

CD Projekt’s New IP, Cyberpunk 2077 (2020), CD Projekt, Steam

Other notable names that worked on the comics include Nicola Izzo (Buffy: The Last Vampire Slayer, Blow Away), Igor Monti (Immortal Legend Batman, Inferno Girl Red), and Frank Cvetkovic (Cyberpunk 2077: Kickdown, Kingdom of Earth).

This news was released within the same news that Dark Horse Entertainment is shutting its stores and expanding its operation in other areas, like film, TV, games, and streaming.

The comics are arriving in comic shops on October 21, 2026, for $4.99.