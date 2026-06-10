Movies

‘Masters of the Universe’ Is A Failure, But Amazon Isn’t Worried

Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar) clashes with a malicious vision of He-Man (Chris Wood) in Masters of the Universe Revelation Season 1 Episode 2 "The Poisoned Chalice" (2021), Netflix

Before its first week was logged — even before its opening weekend came to a close — Masters of the Universe was declared a total flop. Unfortunately for the film and its makers, it’s impossible to argue otherwise; the fantasy adventure made only $30 million domestically and $55 million globally, against a massive $200 million budget.

Analysts look at that and say He-Man is a dead brand that only appeals to Gen Xers and the oldest Millennials. It won’t roar back to prominence among Gen Z and Alpha, or so goes the conventional wisdom. The studio behind MOTU sees things a little differently. In fact, they aren’t panicking.

Unfazed, Amazon MGM executives are spinning a yarn where the failure has a silver lining. MOTU‘s disastrous box-office debut is looked at as an opportunity to cement a “holistic distribution strategy” in the long run. Amazon’s domestic distribution chief, Kevin Wilson, actually defended the opening weekend, saying it was “exactly the kind of critical first moment” they wanted.

“[Director] Travis Knight and the entire cast and filmmaking team have delivered something truly special, and this opening is exactly the kind of critical first moment that validates our holistic distribution strategy — building awareness and engagement that will carry well beyond the theatrical window,” he said.

In other words, things are going according to plan. Masters of the Universe will recover the ball on Prime, translating into toy sales and increased popularity for the Mattel IP. The movie was just an expensive Super Bowl-quality commercial for the Prime Video ecosystem. He-Man is simply one more high-profile IP exclusive to Amazon that will draw viewers and boost subscriptions.

So you can think of the legacy toyline the same way they view The Boys and Stargate, despite the raunchy comic book adaptation never boasting a major motion picture in theaters. Moreover, recall that Amazon executives balked at reviving the time-tested latter franchise, regardless of its built-in fanbase.

Homelander (Antony Starr) refuses to let Billy (Karl Urban) influence his son (Cameron Crovetti) in The Boys Season 4 (2024), Amazon Prime

Still, bizarre as it may seem, there is logic to Amazon’s madness, even though they are not pleading the case of the troubled theatrical release model. They don’t operate like the traditional studios with the usual concerns. Amazon’s path to profitability relies heavily on its digital footprint, and its anticipated profits will roll in when the movie shifts to its streaming platform — mainly through ad revenue.

Beyond digital streams, Amazon’s relaxed stance is tied to its lucrative partnership with Mattel. Both are evaluating MOTU’s ultimate success by factoring in multi-stream revenue — especially toy sales and merchandise longevity — that can outlast and outperform a movie’s theatrical half-life.

The “holistic” framing looks like damage control to mask a big flop, yes, but Amazon is betting that He-Man’s true “POWER” will be proven in streaming metrics and toy aisles, not theater seats.