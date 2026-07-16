Movies

‘The Batman Part II’ Pushed to 2028 Amid Rumors of DC Friction

Lt. Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and Batman (Robert Pattinson) figure out what's on a thumb drive in The Batman (2022), Warner Bros. Pictures

At least we’ll have plenty of time to practice our brooding… We really thought the date was locked in, and that the biggest headache The Batman Part II would face was simply competing with James Gunn’s Man of Tomorrow. Instead, Warner Bros. has officially delayed Robert Pattinson’s return as the Dark Knight, pushing the sequel all the way to February 18, 2028.

The official story is that director Matt Reeves simply wants more post-production time, but this is just the latest hurdle for a film repeatedly kicked down the road by writer strikes, script issues, and a notoriously sluggish development cycle. It certainly doesn’t help that Reeves is known internally as an uncompromising perfectionist, with past reports even noting that personal struggles contributed to the slow pace.

With this massive delay, the sequel’s most public challenge remains sorting out its increasingly complicated casting rumors. Speculation has linked iconic villains like Poison Ivy, Two-Face, and Victor Zsasz to the narrative. For months, fans assumed Sebastian Stan was a lock to play tragic district attorney Harvey Dent.

Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) isn’t expecting to escape fate in The Dark Knight (2008), Warner Bros. Pictures

Now, however, trade rumors suggest Stan might actually portray the serial killer Zsasz, leaving Harvey Dent open for Brian Tyree Henry to step in. Add whispers of Scarlett Johansson playing a toxin-wielding Poison Ivy, and Reeves’ Rogues’ Gallery is shaping up to be as complex as the film’s schedule.

Naturally, where there are delays, there are other rumors. Word on the street is this postponement might have less to do with Reeves’ editing bay and more to do with behind-the-scenes friction with DC Studios boss James Gunn.

Whisper campaigns suggest that Reeves was willing to play the long game and wait out the current regime, with some speculating that by the time Paramount officially takes the reins of the Warner Bros. empire, Gunn and Peter Safran will be ousted from DC Studios altogether. It is all just trade-chatter for now, but it adds drama to the wait.

Batman (Robert Pattinson) reveals himself to a gang attempting a robbery in The Batman (2022), Warner Bros. Pictures

This latest postponement creates a staggering six-year gap between the sequel and the 2022 original, meaning Robert Pattinson will practically be middle-aged by the time we finally see him back in the iconic cowl again.

With constant setbacks repeatedly keeping the Bat-Signal dark, you have to wonder: is this project just navigating the usual Hollywood speed bumps, or is Matt Reeves’ return to Gotham quietly cursed?