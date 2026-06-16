Movies

Sabretooth and Michael Myers Actor Tyler Mane Goes Public with Fight Against Cancer

Sabretooth (Tyler Mane) cuts in line to get his tickets early in X-Men (2000), 20th Century Fox

Former professional wrestler and X-Men star Tyler Mane has publicly revealed a diagnosis of male breast cancer. The 59-year-old actor, widely recognized for his iconic portrayal of Sabretooth, shared that his doctors initially dismissed his symptoms. Only after his wife, Renae Geerlings, pushed him to have a persistent lump removed was the cancer caught early.

Mane emphasized that, while male breast cancer is often discovered in late stages because it is rarely looked for, the disease is highly treatable if identified in an initial stage. The imposing actor is now determined to break the stigma and is documenting his healthcare journey directly with fans on his social media.

He announced the start of his chemotherapy treatments on the Meta apps Instagram, Threads, and Facebook, and confessed his first thought was to keep the diagnosis a secret out of embarrassment. However, he decided to share his treatment experience openly to issue a “wake-up call” for men’s health awareness.

As he expressed deep gratitude for the support from the fan community, Mane has remained highly interactive and encourages his followers to share the updates and get checked.

Sabretooth (Tyler Mane) is ready to brawl in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), Marvel Entertainment

Following his breakthrough as Sabretooth, Mane’s career reached terrifying new heights when director Rob Zombie handpicked him to redefine Michael Myers. Standing at an impressive 6-foot-8, Mane brought unprecedented physical brutality to the role in the 2007 Halloween remake and its polarizing 2009 sequel.

Zombie wrote the reimagined Myers with Mane specifically in mind after working with him on The Devil’s Rejects. Mane also made horror history by becoming the first actor to fully portray “The Shape” in two consecutive films, proving he could carry a major mainstream franchise under the mask.

James Jude Courtney would surpass him in the Blumhouse trilogy, and before Mane, the only actor to wear the white Shatner mask twice was the late George Wilbur. Though he had a gap between his outings stalking the streets and corridors of Haddonfield in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Part 6, The Curse of Michael Myers.

In the 2020s, Mane has continued to engage both with major Hollywood franchises and independent passions. He recently delighted comic book fans by reprising his original role as Sabretooth for a highly anticipated legacy cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine. Though the character met an uncharacteristically swift and brutal end within the film’s first half, fans celebrated his return after more than two decades.

A fully grown Myers (Tyler Mane) sits and listens to Dr. Loomis (Malcolm McDowell) in Halloween (2007), Dimension Films

Outside of the multiplex, Mane has turned his focus to indie publishing with his gritty, self-published comic book graphic novel, The Last Spartan: Red Tape. Initially crowdfunded via Kickstarter through his own company, Mane Entertainment, the project was created alongside legendary comic book scribe Christopher Priest.

The narrative follows a paroled ex-biker waging a one-man war to rescue a child from Atlanta’s criminal underbelly. Mane is using sales of the book to directly fund and partner with DeliverFund, utilizing the independent project to raise critical awareness and combat human trafficking.

Whatever his chosen path or opponent, Tyler Mane remains a heavyweight contender who is immensely over with the people. Not even cancer or chemo is keeping him down for the three-count.