News

Commodore Computers Releasing Commodore Callback 8020, a Distraction-Free Phone

Credit: Commodore Callback 8020, Commodore YouTube

Do you feel as though you’re glued to your phone? Whether you’re doomscrolling through social media, can’t log out of work in the evening, or maybe you’re playing mobile games, you’re constantly looking at the screen. Well, there’s a perfect solution to encourage you to start living life again.

Announced yesterday, June 16, Commodore Computers is releasing a distraction-free phone, arriving later this year.

The Commodore Callback 8020 is a flip phone that boasts to be between a dumb phone and a smart phone, “built for a world that wants to flip off ‘always on’,” according to PR Newswire.

According to Commodore’s website, the phone will block social media and browsers, which deters work and email apps, has a disabled touchscreen to prevent doomscrolling, and has unique LED notifications.

Essentially, the flip phone uses a system to enforce a system-level block on social media apps, web browsers, and email clients. The phone has a Linux-based Sailfish OS operating system, which offers a “completely de-Googled experience compatible with over 99 percent of Android apps.”

IN a statement to Ars Technica, they’ve developed technology to “prevent these apps – and only these apps – from being sideloaded on the device. Users can sideload nearly anything else they want if it isn’t available on the Commostore, but we’re drawn a firm line in the sand around any apps that drive doomscrolling.”

What’s nice is that they’re determined to make the perfect phone for those who want to log off, saying that they’re “determined to approach this in a way that’s fair and safe for everyone, and we’ll be consulting with the Callback community over the next few months to make this determination.”

It also features the classic T9-style texting to help prevent usage. WhatsApp and SMS are preinstalled, but support other chat apps like Signal, Telegram, WeChat, and even iMessage.

If you join the waitlist now, you can save $100 off the phone; however, it’s still fairly affordable, sitting at $549.99.

You have a selection of color options, too, from a clean white design with blue highlights, silver, beige, a Starlight Edition that features a translucent ice blue, or a Founders Edition, which is cold and black.