Tabletop Games And RPGS

A Bombshell Has Entered the Villa with Uno’s Love Island Add-On Pack

Credit: UNO's Love Island Add-On Pack, Credit Mattel PR

Can we pull you for a quick chat?

We just got news about a new bombshell entering the villa, and this one will surely heat up your summer. We just heard that UNO is adding a Love Island add-on pack to enhance your game even more.

The add-on pack combines two of the best things: A fun and competitive card game and amazing trashy reality TV. Love Island is easily one of the biggest dating reality shows right now, especially with both the UK and US versions airing right now.

Examples of UNO’s Love Island Add-On Pack, Credit Mattel PR

“Just like a bombshell entering the villa, the UNO Love Island Add-On Pack is designed to completely disrupt the game the moment it enters play,” describes the press release.

For those not familiar with the show, it essentially follows hot singles who live together in a luxurious villa as they explore one another, couple up, and try to find romance. Throughout the season, the group will face challenges, new bombshells that try to break couples up, and more.

The UNO Love Island add-on pack includes 16 Love Island-themed cards that players can add to the classic deck to amp up competition. Let’s explore what additions the pack features.

“The Wild Coupled Up” card lets players pair up so they can play a card on behalf of their partner when they can’t make a movie. “Pull You for a Chat” allows players to secretly look at another player’s hand cards and swap a card with that player to better their own hand.

Love Island Add-On Pack, Credit Mattel PR

“Wild Eggs in One Basket” will tie players together, so one player’s UNO moments or penalties will affect the other player. “I’ve Got a Text” reveals surprise rule changes, forced draws, color reveal challenges, and more.

UNO’s Love Island add-on pack will arrive on July 13 at Kohl’s and other retailers, or visit Mattel’s shop to find the closest location to you.