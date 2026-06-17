TV Shows

‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special Canceled, Show Itself on Indefinite Hiatus

The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) looks out of the TARDIS in shock in Doctor Who Series 15 (2025), BBC

What’s next for Who? It’s been a year since the last season wrapped, and nobody has a clue what the future holds for the decades-old British sci-fi institution that is Doctor Who. The show hasn’t been canceled (at least, not officially), but things being as up in the air as they are, most everyone believes it is — or that it might as well be.

What has been canned is this year’s Christmas Special, an annual tradition that the BBC has taken off their 2026 calendar. The series, which has seen its share of ups and downs in recent years, could follow suit based on what is going on behind the scenes. However, its status is being categorized as an extended hiatus.

Key players behind the current iteration of The Doctor have abandoned ship, including showrunner Russell T. Davies and the production company Bad Wolf. They follow Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa out the door, whose regeneration and tenure lasted under two years. Ironically, he made his debut in the 2023 Christmas Special, titled “The Church on Ruby Road.” Gatwa’s run ended around this time last year in a cliffhanger that is still burdened with many lingering questions.

The Doctor (Billie Piper) takes on a surprise appearance in Doctor Who Series 15 Episode 8 “The Reality War” (2025), BBC

For example, the Time Lord regenerated as his former companion Billie Piper in a twist augured by teases and rumors. The thing is, while the cameo was expected, it still hasn’t been explained if Piper was playing a version of her old character, Rose Tyler, a clone or facsimile of same, or someone new – like a plain, old new form of The Doc. The BBC tried to tease (rather vaguely) that Piper was indeed back as Rose, but the twist remains ambiguous despite their efforts.

Fans will probably never find out as the main series is currently embroiled in a bidding process that is said to be “competitive.” Jilted fans and critics of Doctor Who‘s last few seasons, though, aren’t buying it. Their skepticism is bolstered by the record-low viewership the show had on Disney+, which consequently led to the dissolution of the House of Mouse’s international partnership with the BBC.

Despite this, Davies denies that a full cancellation is the ultimate result of the co-production and distribution deal dying on the vine. Instead, he stressed publicly that the bidding process is standard for programming with the stature of Doctor Who and will be good for it financially in the long run.

The Doctor (Christopher Eccleston) watches as a missile flies to destroy the Slithereen in Doctor Who Series 1 Episode 5 “World Wat Three” (2005), BBC

Critics read his explanation as damage control and misplaced optimism due to the fact the series could remain in a bidding limbo for several years without any interested parties biting out of concern they would be investing in a tarnished brand.