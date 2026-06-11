Video Games

Alix Wilton Regan Dislocated Her Jaw During Work on Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Credit: Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis (2027), Amazon Game Studios, Steam

The new Lara Croft, Alix Wilton Regan, dislocated her jaw during work on Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis.

Alix Wilton Regan, who plays the iconic character in the upcoming remake of the original 1996 Tomb Raider and next year’s Tomb Raider: Catalyst, has opened up about the physical demands of one of video games’ most legendary roles.

She told GameSpot, “The biggest challenge on this has been me restraining myself at points because I throw myself into every scene with such energy. I actually punched myself in the face the other day, this is a true story by the way. We were on a four-hour VO record, and in the last half hour, they show me some fight sequences they need to capture some extra sound for, some extra vocalisations.”

“And I can’t do anything by halves, this is me we’re talking about. So I put all my energy into it, I’m like, jab, jab. As I go to do the punch across, as I go to do the hook, I literally hooked myself in the jaw, dislocated my jaw!”

Alix insisted she’s suffered the same injury before, but there was panic on screen during the Zoom session.

She added, “Anyway, it’s fine, I’ve done it before. But everyone on the Zoom was like, ‘S—, no! We killed Lara! What, man?”

“I was like, ‘I think we need a pause, and I need an ice pack’. So we obviously paused recording for 20 minutes while I popped my jaw back in place, put an ice pack on it. It was really quite intense!”

Lara Croft (Alix Wilton Regan) looks up in amazement and horror in Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis (2026), Amazon Game Studios

In a separate interview, Alix joked that she sometimes “just forgets that I’m not actually Lara Croft“.

She told WhatCulture Gaming, “I was recently throwing myself into a door voluntarily as she batters the door down, and I hurt my arm by the end of the day. Everyone was like, ‘You don’t have to do that.’ And I’m like, ‘I do! I have to feel everything.’ I would drive people mad on set with that…”

“That was how I injured my arm. I was doing five, six, seven takes in a row. My arm was hanging limply by my side. A co-star went, ‘I don’t think that’s right.’”

“I was like, ‘Oh, it’s probably not.’”