Video Games

Bethesda Union Workers Are Protesting Mass Layoffs and Holding Rallies

Credit: Bethesda Union Workers Are Protesting Fallout 4 (2015), Bethesda Softworks, Steam

Microsoft layoffs have been harsh and recent, with 1,600 employees just this week. Within the layoffs, hundreds of union video game workers represented by the Communications Workers of America were included. And now, Bethesda Union workers are protesting the mass layoffs and holding rallies.

OneBGS is the CWA-affiliated Bethesda Game Studios union that represents workers behind Fallout, Starfield, and Elder Scrolls. And they’re planning on marches outside the studios’ four locations in Montreal, Canada; Rockville, Maryland; and in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

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The layoffs are all part of Xbox’s massive restructure, or reset, as CEO Asha Sharma says that Xbox has spread too thin and that the harsh reality in order to get a healthy business is by closing studios and letting people go.

And now, CWA President Claude Cummings Jr. spoke about the layoffs. “When Microsoft sought to grow its video game division, corporate executives made an agreement with video game workers and their union, CWA, to respect their right to organize for a new day for workers across Microsoft’s video game studios.

“Although our union signed neutrality agreements with Microsoft, we have been extremely disappointed by a company that has slow-walked our members at the bargaining table, making CWA members wait for the protections of a union contract.”

“But make no mistake – whether our members have a contract in hand, or are still at the bargaining table, CWA members at Xbox have the power and protection of union membership. When Microsoft decides to treat the workers who built Xbox as expendable, it should know who they’re dealing with. This is not just a fight with the thousands of workers across Xbox; it’s a fight with each and every member at CWA — hundreds of thousands of people strong.”

OneBGS posted on BlueSky as well, saying “Yesterday’s layoffs at Bethesda Game Studios were not a cut of ’14 layers of management.’ We lost dozens of programmers, artists, designers, and testers. Many of whom worked at BGS for decades. If Bethesda fans are worried this will harm the quality of our future games… let Microsoft know!”

One way you can show Microsoft your concern is here through the XBOX Player Voice feedback platform: feedbackportal.microsoft.com/feedback/ide…



[image or embed] — OneBGS – Bethesda Game Studios Union (@bethesdaunion.bsky.social) July 7, 2026 at 10:15 AM

The post included a link to Microsoft’s feedback portal. The thread that it sends you to is a comment that reads, “End studio closures and stop the cycle of layoffs.”

The message is clear with every news release that more layoffs are happening, and hopefully the protests and enough push back will be enough to get Microsoft and Xbox to see the message.