Video Games

Blizzard Sues World of Warcraft Private Server

Credit: Blizzard Sues World of Warcraft Private Server, Blizzard

Blizzard sues World of Warcraft private server, Project Ascension, that reportedly serves more than a million players. The server claims to offer a classless, free-to-play system that allows players to create their own characters and customize various spells.

The copyright lawsuit was filed by Blizzard in Claifornia claimed that the makers of the server sought to profit from the WoW IP. “The defendants in this action have built an entire business on large-scale, egregious, and ongoing infringement of Blizzard’s intellectual property,” according to Blizzard’s lawyers.

World of Warcraft (2004), Blizzard Entertainment, Screenshot via Official World of Warcraft Site

The news was reported by Aftermatch, and according to the outlet, the lawyers wrote that the developers have “distributed (and are continuing to distribute) millions of pirated copies of Blizzard’s copyrighted WoW game software.”

While there are several private servers, this popular server apparently operates in a grey area that puts it in direct violation of the Terms of Service and copyright protections.

And unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that Blizzard has taken action against private servers. One of the most famous cases involves Nostalrius, a vanilla WoW private server that shut down in 2016 after receiving a cease and desist letter.