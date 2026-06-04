Video Games

CD Projekt’s New IP, Project Hadar, Will Be an “Emotional Open-World Experience That Will Stay With Gamers”

Credit: CD Projekt's New IP, Cyberpunk 2077 (2020), CD Projekt, Steam

Project Hadar, CD Projekt’s new IP, was announced in October 2022 and has very little information surrounding it. The IP will be CD Projekt’s first original IP, as The Witcher is based on a novel series, and Cyberpunk 2077 was based on a board game.

Other than the project’s name, almost no information has been revealed about the game. Though we are aware that the team is making progress, as CEO Michał Nowakowski stated that the “team has established the foundations of this entirely new IP” back in March.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015), CD Projekt RED, Screenshot via Steam

However, GamesRadar spotted a new job opportunity has been posted to reveal some details about the game. According to the engineering director listing, the job ad is looking for someone who “will help push the envelope for the next, immersive game in the Hadar world, creating an emotional, open-world experience that will stay with gamers.”

This is the most recent hint to the game, even though it’s pretty vague. According to GamesRadar, in February 2025, Marcin Blacha, vice president of narration at the studio, invited people to join the crew for Hadar on X, saying they needed an “extraordinary crew.” And in a job listing for a writing position, the person needs to be “passionate about narrative-driven and emotional design.”

Because of that post, the outlet surmised that the game would be a single-player game. And this most recent job listing seems to help further prove that assessment.

Cyberpunk 2077 (2020), CD Projekt, Steam

The open-world aspect isn’t mentioned in other job listings for Hadar, but it fits with CD Projekt’s amazing history with open-world games.

During an earnings report, CD Projekt also noted the size of the team working on Hadar, noting that it was still relatively small, with 24 staff. In comparison, 513 are working on The Witcher 4, 163 are working on Cyberpunk 2, and 83 are working on Sirius, which is a Witcher-themed multiplayer game.

It seems as though Hadar is still far off, still. But hopefully we’ll get more information soon.