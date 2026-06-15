Video Games

Electronic Arts Introduces Advertising Plans in a “Non-Disruptive” Way

Credit: Electronic Arts Introduces Advertising Plans, UFC 6 (2026), EA

We’ve mentioned the potential for including advertising in games with Xbox’s strategist, Matthew Ball. But it seems it’s becoming a reality. In a new blog post on their official website, Electronic Arts introduced new advertising plans for their games in a “non-disruptive” way.

Today, June 15, the company posted about the launch of EA Advertising, saying it’s “a new platform transforming how brands connect with audiences through digital and real-world experiences across its global portfolio of games.”

F1 25 (2025), EA

“Players come to EA’s games and live experiences every day to play, watch, create, and connect,” said David Tinson, Chief Experiences Officer at EA. “That gives brands a meaningful opportunity to show up in ways that add value and respect the player experience, while maintaining authenticity in the worlds our teams are building. With EA Advertising, we’re helping brands become part of those moments in ways that are relevant and built for players.”

According to the post, the brands will be able to “activate across live environments, tailoring placements to meet campaign objectives, and update campaigns with ongoing optimization informed by aggregated engagement insights.”

The advertisements can be seen on digital ad boards, scoreboards, and brand broadcast overlays. The ads will be “dynamically served” within the game, and then brands will receive data on the number of ad impressions they get.

Madden 26 (2025), EA

It seems like various brands will form the EA Sports Partner Program; however, there are already existing examples, including Visa, Lowe’s, Red Bull, Xfinity, Peacock, and Mountain Dew.

EA also boasts that the brands will have “interactive moments, like in-game challenges, reward-driven objectives, and branded content,” for players.

The idea ads in games isn’t something that players want. But with the integration of cosmetics and challenges, this could be a way for players to ignore the fact that they’re working with brands and just be excited for more content. Check back here for more information on this new road video games are heading towards.