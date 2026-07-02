Video Games

Rockstar Reveals That Grand Theft Auto 6 Is Best on PlayStation 5

Credit: Grand Theft Auto 6 Is Best on PlayStation 5 (2026), Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 will play “best” on PlayStation 5, reinforcing Sony’s marketing message ahead of one of the biggest video game launches of the decade.

The announcement follows the opening of pre-orders for the long-awaited action title, which is due to arrive on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Welcome to Leonida, the state where anything goes. Seize everything this massive world has to offer with the Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition, an exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, apparel, and action around every corner.



Pre-Order Now on PlayStation 5 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 29, 2026

Sharing new promotional artwork on X, Rockstar wrote, “Welcome to Leonida, the state where anything goes. Seize everything this massive world has to offer with the Grand Theft Auto 6: Ultimate Edition, an exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, apparel, and action around every corner.”

The accompanying artwork prominently stated that the game “plays best on PlayStation 5”.

Sony Interactive Entertainment expanded on the partnership in a PlayStation Blog post, highlighting the close relationship between the two companies dating back to the original Grand Theft Auto on the first PlayStation in 1997.

Xbox Urges Fans to Wait for Actual Data, Vice City Style Grand Theft Auto 6 (2026), Rockstar Games

Sony said, “Since Grand Theft Auto first arrived on the original PlayStation in 1997, the series has defined generations of play. Thanks to the close partnership between Sony Interactive Entertainment and Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto 6 will play best on PS5 by taking advantage of PS5’s immersive features to deliver a deeply engaging single-player experience when it launches on November 19.”

According to Sony, the PlayStation 5 version will make extensive use of the DualSense wireless controller. Haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and the controller’s integrated speaker will work together to bring the adventures of protagonists Jason and Lucia to life through tactile feedback and enhanced sound effects.

The company also highlighted the benefits of the console’s ultra-fast SSD and Tempest 3D AudioTech, promising near-instant loading and more immersive environmental audio throughout the fictional state of Leonida.

Retailers Are Refusing to Sell GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto Vintage Vice City Pack (2026), Rockstar Games

While Rockstar has confirmed PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, the publisher has yet to announce editions for PC or Nintendo Switch 2, despite continued speculation that both platforms will receive ports at a later date.

Publisher Take-Two Interactive expects Grand Theft Auto 6 to become one of the biggest entertainment launches in history, with chief executive Strauss Zelnick recently joking that many fans will likely call in sick on release day.

The game’s launch has not been without controversy, however. Some retailers have criticised Rockstar’s decision to package physical editions with a download code instead of a disc, while players have also questioned the premium-priced Ultimate Edition and its exclusive digital content.