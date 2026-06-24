Video Games

GTA 6 Physical Copy Won’t Include a Disc, Just a Code, and We’re Disappointed

Credit: GTA 6 Physical Copy, Credit Rockstar Games YouTube

Physical media is slowly dwindling. Collections are no longer growing as much as they used to be. And with the biggest game of the year coming soon, news just added to that disappointment, as it was announced that GTA 6 physical copies won’t include a disc, just a code.

Pre-orders for the most anticipated game are kicking off at midnight local time on June 25. And in a press release sent to IGN, Rockstar said that GTA 6 “Features a single-player experience launching on November 19 to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S,” with no mention of a new GTA Online launch.

GTA 6 Preorders (2026), Rockstar

And there are two editions to pick from, the Standard Edition and the Ultimate Edition. The Ultimate Upgrade will include the following: ’95 Grotti Cheetah, Hawk & Little Morgan Revolver, Personalized Weapon Variants, Vice City Styles, Jason’s Safehouse Vehicles, Ganado Retro Build, Rideout Customs Mod Shop, Sara’s Unisex Salon, Shitzu Squalo, Stock 305 Clothing Store, ’67 Vapid Dominator Buggy and Garage, Electric Fang Tattoo Parlor, One-Eyed Willie’s Mod Shop, Goodtime Gear, PTT Youngin$ Compound, and Classic Car Collection.

Thankfully, the upgrade will be available at any point, so gamers can pre-order the standard and then upgrade later when they save up some more.

And anyone who pre-orders the game will receive some bonuses, including ’55 Vapid Stanier Sedan and Garage, Outfits and Hairstyles, Exclusive Weapon Pattern, and one month of GTA+ Membership.

The Standard Edition will cost $80, while the Ultimate Upgrade will be a whopping $100.

But what’s the real bummer is that “The physical version of Grand Theft Auto VI, containing a download code inside the box, will be available starting November 12 to support pre-loading. A disc will not be included in the box,” according to Rockstar Games’ official site.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Pre-Orders Confirmed, Rockstar Games

What makes this so frustrating is that Take-Two’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick, told CNBC that GTA 6 will ship with a “big physical component” alongside the digital release. And according to GTA Boom, this was the third time in four months that it was basically confirmed that there would be a disc involved with a physical purchase.

To hear that you’ll essentially open a box to find a code is disheartening, especially for fans who have been around for years to add to their GTA gaming collection. It almost makes you wonder what the point of buying it physically is.

While Rockstar won’t lose any sales because of this, and they will surely see some people opting for the physical copy just to have something tangible, even if it’s just the box, it’s a shame to see that physical media is truly going away.