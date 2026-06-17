Video Games

Hellraiser Video Game Releasing This October, Called Hellraiser: Revival

Credit: Hellraiser Video Game, Hellraiser Revival (2026), Saber Interactive

A new chapter in the Hellraiser universe is set to terrify gamers this autumn, with Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival officially launching in October.

Developed by Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games, the upcoming title is described as a survival horror action game featuring an original story set within the iconic horror franchise.

The game was first unveiled in 2025 and marks the first major video game adaptation of Hellraiser.

According to the developers, players will “embark on a battle for survival against Hell’s armies” as they descend into the underworld in a desperate attempt to rescue a loved one from the Cenobites.

Hellraiser: Revival’s official page reads: “Experience a new chapter in the legendary horror series like never before. Cliver Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival takes first-person action horror survival to the next level.”

“Play the story of Aidan, who must use the power of a mysterious puzzle box – the Genesis Configuration – to help his girlfriend Sunny escape from the otherworldly hellscape of the Labrynth”

“Weild the powers of the box to survive your bargain with the infamous Pinhead and do battle with the horrific cult devoted to the Cenobites.”

One of the game’s biggest draws is the involvement of Hellraiser creator Clive Barker, who wrote and directed the original 1987 film based on his novella The Hellbound Heart. Barker worked closely with the development team to ensure the game remained faithful to the tone and mythology of the series.

Hellraiser Revival (2026), Saber Interactive

Executive producer Nenad Tomic previously said Barker’s “guidance and intimate understanding of the Hellraiser universe have been instrumental in shaping every aspect of the experience”.

Tomic explained, “From the visual style and story motifs to the lore and character personalities, his creative input has ensured that the game remains authentic to the spirit of Hellraiser.”

Fans will also welcome the return of Doug Bradley, who portrayed the terrifying Pinhead in the first nine Hellraiser films. Bradley reprises the role for an all-new story, bringing one of horror’s most recognisable villains back to life.

Tomic said, “Now, to be able to recreate the same twisted world, and to hear Doug Bradley reprise his role as Pinhead in a brand new Hellraiser story, it is utterly surreal.”

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival launches in October for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with horror fans finally getting the chance to open the box and discover what awaits beyond its infernal puzzle.