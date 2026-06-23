Video Games

Hideo Kojima Shares OD Details, and It Resembles P.T.

Credit: Hideo Kojima Shares OD Details, OD Teaser Trailer, Credit Xbox Canada YouTube

P.T. holds a special place in our hearts. In 2014, the game, which is an acronym for ‘playable teaser,’ was released by Kojima Productions. The psychological horror game had immense potential, but was sadly removed after the cancellation of its parent project. However, Hideo Kojima recently shared OD details, his newest horror title in partnership with Xbox, and fans are having flashbacks.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Kojima said his aim with the game was to “do something new” and “do something different.” He said he first came up with the concept while making the original Death Stranding.

Hideo Kojima’s comments on OD are featured in Entertainment Weekly’s Xbox 25th Anniversary cover story 👍



He discusses the concept behind the title and more.



Be sure to check out the newly revealed screenshots as well 👀



🔗 https://t.co/xBZ5aJHrRC#OD #KojimaProductions pic.twitter.com/g8KgvDMGp5 — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) June 23, 2026

“I can’t reveal much detail, but it’s something that no one has ever seen before. A new game system,” he boasted.

Kojima continued, saying when he pitched the game, every company said the same thing: “They said that I’m crazy, and that they really don’t understand the concept – that they will not be able to do it.”

The game was greenlit at Xbox under former Xbox boss Phil Spencer. The new CEO, Asha Sharma, said OD is a “deeply moving game” that “represents another kind of game.”

According to Kojima, he “wanted to go beyond the limit of the ‘scariness’ that other games had reached. It’s a single-player game, and I wanted to make it as scary as possible. But for those that might stop playing when it gets too scary, I have thought of a system that will allow them to keep going.”

However, not much else is being said about it. “I can’t say much more, because it’ll give too much of a hint on the system, and I could get in trouble for saying too much.”

Looking at the trailer, many gamers are definitely seeing a resemblance to P.T. From the single screenshot shared on X, we get a glimpse of a yellow hallway that looks quite eerie. The combination of the creepy room, plus the looming figure in the background, is very reminiscent of P.T.

While there’s not much information to go off of yet besides the teaser trailer, the screenshot, and that it’s probably going to be terrifying, the wait will certainly be worth it.