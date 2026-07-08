Video Games

IO Interactive Regains Full Ownership of Project Fantasy and Moves Away from External Projects

Credit: IO Interactive Regains Full Ownership 007 First Light (2026), IO Interactive

IO Interactive will focus on “internal core titles” rather than “external projects”.

Amid widespread cuts at Microsoft, which will see a total of 3,200 jobs cut from Xbox – starting with 1,600 this week – the gaming giant has also cut ties with four studios, which include Compulsion Games, Double Fine Productions, Ninja Theory and Undead Labs.

Last week, 007 First Light developer IOI revealed its relationship with Xbox has ended, which was an external financial backer for the upcoming game Project Fantasy.

Dear gaming community,



Following the end of our external finance partnership on Project Fantasy, IOI has regained full ownership of the project and our IP. We will continue to develop and fund it independently amongst our other projects. With this context, we had to find a new… — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) July 7, 2026

In a statement on social media, IOI has cast some doubt over its future plans and whether it would join forces with Amazon MGM on a sequel to its James Bond title.

They said, “Following the end of our external finance partnership on Project Fantasy, IOI has regained full ownership of the project and our IP.”

“We will continue to develop and fund it independently amongst our other projects. With this context, we had to find a new balance for the long-term future of the studio, focused on the success of our main internal core titles instead of external projects and potential mobile game derivatives.”

There are wider changes – both set and proposed – across their studios, including shutting down the Istanbul branch and “starting a process to part ways with colleagues who have been a meaningful part of what makes IOI what it is”.

IO Interactive Announces Layoffs, 007 First Light (2026), IO Interactive AS, Steam

The developer continued, “Our immediate focus is on supporting those affected as best we can through this period.”

“If you are aware of any opportunities within your network, we would be genuinely grateful for any support you can offer to any of the talented people across IOI who might be looking for new opportunities.”

IOI insisted that the choices they’ve made are “necessary” to secure the future of the company.

They added, “These are hard, but necessary decisions, in order to retain the long-term future of IO Interactive as one of the very few fully independent AAA developer and publisher, as well as to give Project Fantasy the best possible foundation to succeed under our own passion and direction.”

“Project Fantasy is a game, a world, and an IP that we are wholly committed to, and we cannot wait to share the love with you.”