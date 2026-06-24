Video Games

Konami Sues to Find Source Who Leaked Metal Gear Solid 2

Credit: Konami Sues to Find Source Who Leaked METAL GEAR SOLID 2 Sons of Liberty - Master Collection Version (2023), KONAMI, Steam

A few months ago, a source code for versions of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty was leaked online, containing “non-public videogame assets from MGS 2 and internal MSG 2 development materials.”

METAL GEAR SOLID 2 Sons of Liberty – Master Collection Version (2023), KONAMI, Steam

And now, Konami sues to find the source who leaked it. The news was first reported by Aftermath, saying that the lawsuit was filed on June 2 in a California court, and the lawsuit is a way for Konami and its lawyers to uncover who stole and leaked the source code.

After the leaks were posted, Konami sent cease-and-desist orders to 4chan and the file-sharing sites to get the source code taken down. While they’ve been removed, Konami said the damage has already been done. “An urgent need remains to uncover the source of the leak and to ensure that similar or further public disclosures do not occur,” the lawyers wrote in the complaints.

Along with the leaked materials, there was an unreleased port of Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance, an expanded version of the game planned for Nintendo Wii.

Screenshot of METAL GEAR SOLID 2 Sons of Liberty – Master Collection Version (2023), KONAMI, Steam

Metal Gear Solid 2 was released in 2001, produced and written by Hideo Kojima. Though released over 20 years ago, MGS remains one of the most influential games of all time. Noted by Kotaku, the files in the leak were dated back in 2007, suggesting that the materials came from the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection, which was released in 2001.