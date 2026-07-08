Video Games

Mario Kart Tour Ending Service on September 30

Credit: Mario Kart Tour (2019), Google Play

Originally released in 2019, this is Nintendo’s longest-running Mario game, and unfortunately, it’s come to an end later this year. That’s right, Mario Kart Tour is ending services on September 30th.

The game brought the beloved racing game from Nintendo to mobile devices with touch controls, rotating Tours, collectible drivers, karts, and gliders, plus tracks inspired by real-world cities along with classic Mario courses. And while major updates have stopped already, the game was still playable and supported online features.

Service for the Mario Kart Tour game ends on Sept. 29 at 11:00 p.m. PT / Sept. 30 at 8:00 a.m. CEST. Thank you for your support throughout the years. For info on how rubies and the Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass will be handled moving forward, see in-game notifications or FAQ below. — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) July 8, 2026

However, an announcement made by Mario Kart Tour‘s official X page confirmed that the game will shut down on September 29th at 11 p.m. PT / September 30th at 8 a.m. CEST.

“Thank you for your support throughout the years,” the announcement reads. “For info on how rubies and the Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass will be handled moving forward, see in-game notifications or FAQ below.”

▼About the end of ruby saleshttps://t.co/OqSyAFqYwy



▼About the Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass moving forwardhttps://t.co/tPoSPCMO8I — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) July 8, 2026

According to the official Nintendo page, Ruby sales have already ended as of yesterday. “Rubies can be used in the Spotlight Shop, Mii Racing Suit Shop, and Coin Rush until service ends.” The Gold Pass is a bit more complicated, so head here for more information.

This is just one of the many heartbreaking news stories, as more and more live-service games are being shut down these days. Mario Kart Tour has been around for a long time; however, it’s still sad to see the news that they’re shutting down services.

Fans are bringing their frustrations to the comments, with many bringing up that the game could easily swap to an offline version without having to completely shut it down. “Please make a offline edition like you did with [Animal Crossing Pocket Camp],” one comment says. “You can even charge money for that. Just give us a way to still play all the tracks. The game has so much content, it’s very sad that everything will be gone.”

Many are in agreement, with one saying it really “sucks that an offline/complete version isn’t being made like what was done with Pocket Camp.” Another said, “Really, you couldn’t bother to remove usernames for cpus & have the game auto rotate through [events] periods?”

Keep checking back here for any possible updates Nintendo might make about this.