Video Games

Palworld Hits Massive Concurrent Player Count After 1.0 Update

Credit: Palworld Hits Massive Concurrent Player Palworld (2024), Pocketpair, Steam

Pocketpair’s game was first released on Steam in January 2024 and was a huge hit. During its Early Access release, it reached just over 2.1 million players. And now, after its 1.0 update, Palworld hits a massive concurrent player count.

After Early Access was released, Palworld’s player count gradually dropped, and in the last two and a half years, the game has averaged between 25,000 and 50,000 players weekly. Of course, with each update, there are usually spikes in player count; for instance, the June 2025 update earned Pocketpair about 122,000 players.

But recently, on Friday, the game finally left Early Access with its full 1.0 release, which has brought a massive spike in players. At the time of writing, Steam Charts show that 824,585 players were on within the last 24-hour period. According to Palworld’s official X account, that number has been as high as 850,000.

850,000 concurrent players on Steam! 🎉



We can’t believe it!

Following the official release, Palpagos is once again bustling with Pal Tamers!



A huge, heartfelt thank you to everyone playing Palworld. We hope you’re enjoying Palworld 1.0! pic.twitter.com/C9r4XTEpFe — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) July 12, 2026

“We can’t believe it!” Palworld said in the post. “Following the official release, Palpagos is once again bustling with Pal Tamers!”

“A huge, heartfelt thank you to everyone play Palworld. We hope you’re enjoying Palworld 1.0!”

Head of publishing and communications at Pocketpari, John ‘Bucky’ Buckley, reacted to the post as well, sharing his surprise and appreciation. “I promise I’ll try not just to be posting Steam numbers every day but… really, thank you so much, gamers.”

I promise I'll try not to just be posting Steam numbers every day but…really, thank you so much, gamers.



Obviously, we had high expectations for 1.0 internally, but this is staggering. We really hope you are enjoying your time in Palworld again!



THANK YOU!!🥹 pic.twitter.com/G5NFDqOzob — Bucky | Palworld (@Bucky_cm) July 11, 2026

“Obviously, we had high expectations for 1.0 internally, but this is staggering. We really hope you are enjoying your time in Palworld again!”