Video Games

Paramount Skydance Launches New Game Studio, Paramount Games Studio

Credit: Paramount Skydance Launches New Game Studio, Tony Driscoll, Google Common

Amid news about the countless studio shutdowns, layoffs, and video game cancellations, Paramount Skydance launches a new game studio, Paramount Games Studio, in an effort to become a true media giant.

Paramount Skydance has worked hard over the past year to reshape itself and make ambitious plans for the future, especially with its current acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

And on Friday, the company announced Paramount Games Studio, a unified gaming studio that combines Skydance’s two existing game studios, Skydance Interactive and Skydance New Media, with Paramount’s intellectual property. And already, we have news on a few initial titles on the studio’s slate, like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin and Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game.

Leading the new unit is President Tony Driscoll, a former executive with Epic Games, Warner Bros., AT&T, and Disney.

Other members of the senior team include Dan Prigg as executive vice president, head of games; Shawn Kittelsen as senior vice president, head of creative and production; and Amy Hennig, previously co-president of Skydance New Media, as creative director.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem (2023), Paramount Pictures

Julian Beak, the other co-president of Skydance New Media, is leaving the company.

According to Driscoll, “This division launch marks a meaningful evolution in how we think about games – not as an extension of our business, but as a core pillar of our content strategy alongside film, television, and streaming.”

“We are committed to creating exceptional games for every type of player, from casual to AAA, and building enduring experiences across our beloved Paramount IP and original worlds that deepen fan engagement and drive long-term growth.”