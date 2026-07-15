Video Games

Make Physical Games With GOG: “You Don’t Need a Storefront’s Permission to Play What You Bought”

Credit: Make Physical Games With GOG, Unsplash

For many collectors and gamers, it’s a frustrating and anxious time. Console prices are rising due to hardware shortages, games are becoming more expensive, and physical media is slowly dying thanks to Sony’s announcement to end physical game production in 2028. But it looks like you can make physical games with GOG, as the company bashes Sony and highlights their position as a DRM-free PC gaming platform.

In a recent post on X, the company pushed their thoughts on the recent trend to focus on digital media, saying, “Download the offline installer of any of your games on GOG, save it to a disc and it’s yours forever.”

Download the offline installer of any of your games on GOG, save it to a disc and it's yours forever.



You don't need a storefront's permission to play what you bought. — GOG.COM (@GOGcom) July 14, 2026

“You don’t need a storefront’s permission to play what you bought.”

GOG is a non-physical storefront, which means you can’t get a disc from the company. But what you can do is buy a game and put it on physical media yourself for your own safekeeping and collection. Similar to burning a CD with music you purchased.

Games Radar compared it to Steam, where you need to be logged into your account to access your library, while GOG gives you a “downloadable installer for every game, letting you do what you will.”

The only hiccup is that this is for PC players only, and not every game is PC. And with recent news that exclusives are making a comeback, that means you’re going to be missing out on some games eventually, but for those that still want to grow their collection before the swift turn to digital media, this is a great answer.

The other downside is if live-service games shut down, which has become more and more of a problem lately. While this option isn’t going to solve all the issues, it’s something that collectors and gamers can try for now while pushing back against the journey towards only digital media.