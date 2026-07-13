Video Games

Pokémon Go Studio Scopely Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary: “We’re Only Scratching the Surface”

Credit: Pokémon Go Studio Scopely Celebrates, Nintendo

Pokémon Go studio Scopely believes the blockbuster mobile game is “only scratching the surface” as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Originally launched in July 2016 by Niantic before Scopely acquired the game’s developer earlier this year, the hit title transformed mobile gaming by combining GPS technology with augmented reality, allowing players to discover and catch Pokémon in real-world locations.

The game became a global phenomenon upon release, encouraging millions of players to explore parks, landmarks and city streets while building communities around raids, events and Pokémon hunts.

Speaking to the BBC, Michael Steranka, vice president of product at Scopely, said the social aspect of the game remains its defining feature.

He said, “Pokémon Go will always start with community; we think we’re only scratching the surface here.”

“We often receive wedding invites from players who met through Pokémon Go… because it’s been such an integral part of their relationship.”

The title has now surpassed one billion downloads across iOS and Android devices and continues to attract millions of daily players, making it one of the most successful mobile games ever released.

To celebrate the milestone, hundreds of fans gathered in New York’s Times Square to battle a giant Mewtwo during a special anniversary event, recreating one of the most memorable moments from the game’s original reveal trailer.

The anniversary also highlights the lasting appeal of augmented reality gaming, a technology that overlays digital characters onto real-world environments using a smartphone’s camera.

Nintendo’s Touschreen-Specific Patent, Pokemon Go

Matthew Reynolds, editor of Pokémon website One More Catch, told the BBC the game’s success lay in fulfilling a long-held fantasy for fans.

He explained, “By allowing you to take your mobile phone out into the world to discover virtual creatures, Pokémon Go helped realise the millennial dream of becoming a Pokémon Trainer.”

Since launching its first Go Fest event in 2017, Pokémon Go has hosted large-scale gatherings in more than 60 countries, attracting an average of more than 400,000 attendees annually.

Although the mobile gaming landscape has changed dramatically over the past decade, Pokémon Go continues to receive regular updates, seasonal events and new Pokémon, with Scopely signalling there is still plenty of room for the long-running adventure to evolve as it enters its second decade.