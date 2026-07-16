Video Games

Riot Games Adds Parental Controls

Credit: Riot Games Adds Parental Controls, League of Legends Classic

In the latest attempt to enhance child safety within video games, Riot Games adds parental controls. In a recent blog post on their official page, Riot Games explained the process of parental controls with League of Legends, Valorant, or Teamfight Tactics on PC.

“These features are designed for you,” the post reads. “While we work hard to make our game as safe as possible, we know many parents want additional visibility into how their children engage with online experiences – our games included.”

New parental controls are rolling out for @LeagueOfLegends, @VALORANT, and @TFT (PC) in the US.



Here’s what they do and how you can enable them for your child’s account: https://t.co/JtOY1WyZxJ pic.twitter.com/okBM1lIjAG — Riot Games (@riotgames) July 15, 2026

According to the post, the new options available for parents are the following: Turn text and voice chat off, limit text and voice chat to friends only, prevent sending or accepting friend requests, view friends connected to the account, restrict access to certain Riot Games, and disable account access entirely.

Another option, though it’s not available in the U.S., is play time limits, which help create healthy play time boundaries for your child’s PC. Once the limit is reached, the child is automatically logged out.

These options are now available through a handy app, Parent Portal. Parents will need to log on to their child’s account and provide an email address in order to link to the account. “Parents will then receive an email that will guide them through the steps needed to create and access the Parent Portal.”

In the FAQ section of the article, Riot Games has said that they’re working on expanding Parental Controls in the future and will have additional control features. This might mean that the U.S. will eventually have the play time limit control setting as well.

They also mentioned that mobile Parental Controls should be available in the future with their Teamfight Tactics mobile game. “Our goal is to roll out these features in TFT Mobile by early 2027.”

But why only League of Legends, Valorant, and TFT? Riot Games chose these games to start with “because they represent some of our largest and most socially-interactive gaming communities. We’re exploring opportunities to bring impactful parental control features to additional games in the future.”

These features accidentally rolled out for many @LeagueOfLegends players (including adults). We're rolling these features back for League players as we identify what went wrong here. https://t.co/2Pj9qrCVcn — Riot Games (@riotgames) July 15, 2026

While an amazing plan to help keep children safe, it didn’t go off without a hitch. Unfortunately, when rolled out, many adult accounts were hit with parental control restrictions. And sadly, there hasn’t been an update at the time of writing, but surely the fix will roll out sometime today.