Video Games

SEGA Confirmed AI Was Used for Crazy Taxi: World Tour

Credit: SEGA Confirmed AI Was Used for Crazy Taxi World Tour Crazy Taxi World Tour (2027), SEGA, Steam

During Xbox’s Game Showcase this weekend, Crazy Taxi: World Tour was announced, and fans quickly noticed a generative AI disclaimer on the game’s Steam page, where SEGA confirmed AI was used.

According to the Steam page, the note reads, “At SEGA Corporation, we utilize generative AI as a support tool for developers, aiming to provide better content ot our users and enable developers to focus more on creative tasks.”

“We have used such generative AI support tools during the development of Crazy Taxi: World Tour. No AI was used in reference ot the performers in the game.”

If you didn’t watch the showcase, then you might be confused about what Crazy Taxi: World Tour even is. The official page says that players “Play as Axel in an all-new, high-octane adventure as he sets out to recover his stolen taxi and chase down a mysterious organization causing chaos around the world.”

Players will “race through iconic locations and tackle extreme missions in the long-awaited return of the classic series.”

Of course, with the discourse around AI, many fans were frustrated to see the disclosure on the page.

GameInformer reached out to SEGA about fans’ disappointment, and they responded with, “At SEGA Corporation, generative AI is available as an optional support tool for developers, enabling our teams to focus more on creative tasks and ultimately focus on what matters most: delivering better games to our consumers.”

Crazy Taxi World Tour (2027), SEGA, Steam

“Generative AI was used to support our teams during the development of background assets for Crazy Taxi: World Tour. Assets generated were still subject to review by the development team. No AI was used in reference to the performers in the game.“

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only game that SEGA has used AI for. The first game from SEGA that confirmed the use of generative AI was a free-to-play title , which released earlier this year, and currently sits at “Mostly Negative” on Steam.

Many are pushing back against the use of generative AI in the gaming world, but even so, developers and studios are still using it. Make sure to keep checking back here to hear the latest gaming news, as well as the latest information on AI in the gaming industry.