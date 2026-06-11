Video Games

Ubisoft Closes Two Studios As Restructuring Continues

Credit: Ubisoft Closes Two Studios, Ubisoft Logo, Google Commons

New reports share that Ubisoft is closing two studios, Ubisoft Winnipeg and Ubisoft Belgrade, due to the continuing restructuring of the company. This resulted in massive layoffs, cutting up to 380 staff.

Ubisoft Winnipeg opened in 218 and had around 100 employees, and was mainly a support and tech studio, working with Ubisoft’s proprietary Anvil and Snowdrop engines. It also helped contribute to various projects, including Ghost Recon Wildlands, The Crew 2, and Skull and Bones.

According to a report from Insider Gaming, Ubisoft has closed its Winnipeg studio and around 85 employees have lost their jobs.



Employees were reportedly told about the decision during a meeting on Wednesday morning.



The closure is expected to affect more than just the Winnipeg… pic.twitter.com/zF1Wnr5Ihg — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) June 10, 2026

The Belgrade studio, which opened a decade ago, has helped with a range of projects from Steep to Skull and Bones.

This is just the next step during Ubisoft’s plan of cuts across its Global Publishing division, and seeks to reorganize its Barcelona studio, having it focus mainly on Rainbow Six projects.

Back in 2023, Ubisoft employed more than 20,000, but now it is down to around 15,000. In March, Ubisoft laid off 105 staff in its veteran Tom Clancy game studio, Red Storm Entertainment. Along with that, Ubisoft has cut hundreds of staff and shuttered studios lately, plus canceled six games, including the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (2015), Ubisoft, Steam

Along with that, earlier this year, the company shuttered its Halifax and Stockholm studios. The company also saw a reduction at Ubisoft Abu Dhabi, Redlynx, and even Massive Entertainment.

It seems the restructuring is going to last a bit longer, so keep checking back here for the latest news in the gaming world.