Video Games

Until Dawn 2 Announced with Surprising Twist Behind the Scenes

Credit: Until Dawn 2 Announced (2027), Firesprite Games, PlayStation

During Sony’s State of Play on June 2, Until Dawn 2 was announced, but it’s not being made by Supermassive Games.

In 2015, PlayStation 4 released Until Dawn, a beloved narrative horror game that captured hearts and brought out tense and stressful moments. And after a long wait to hear about what’s to come from the franchise, it’s safe to say that the surprise reveal had fans excited.

The cult classic cinematic horror game, which first dropped over a decade ago, is finally getting a sequel of sorts from Sony’s UK-based Firesprite Games, and it’s coming in 2027.

In a post on PlayStation’s official blog, the team announced, “Until Dawn 2 is a standalone experience, featuring a brand new cast, a whole new world to explore, and true to form, a modern horror experience packed with intrigue, emotion, twists, and the kind of choices that will keep you up at night.”

“Your decisions still shape the story: who falls victim, and who survives Until Dawn…”

Until Dawn 2 (2027), Firesprite Games, PlayStation

This time round, the game will focus on a crew of influencer ghosthunters behind the fictional channel Dead True. The synopsis teases, “Only, well… they’ve never actually seen anything supernatural. The scares they are known for are, let’s say, a little staged.”

“But all that changes when, for the very first time, they come face-to-face with real horrors and must start living up to their reputation to survive until dawn.”

The crew signs a deal with a major TV network and ends up on an abandoned tropical island, with “complicated relationships” simmering thanks to some “very not-safe-for-the-workplace drama”.

The team adds, “Of course, there’s more to this beautiful island than meets the eye.”

“Beneath this blissful exterior, hide dreadful and heartbreaking secrets – centuries old and hungry for vengeance… and our crew has landed right in the middle of it.”

“Chasing likes might have brought them here, but survival quickly becomes the only metric that counts. Will you help them escape to tell the world their story, or will they become just another haunted legend, claimed by the island?”

Until Dawn 2 (2027), Firesprite Games

As with the original Until Dawn game, and Supermassive’s offerings like The Quarry, The Dark Pictures Anthology, and Directive 8020, every choice you make matters, and every character can live or die.

Firesprite continued, saying, “Here at Firesprite, we took the reins on Until Dawn 2 as our first release since Horizon: Call of the Mountain, where we collaborated with our friends at Guerrilla Games.“

“Like many of you, a bunch of us on the team are massive fans of the original Until Dawn, so getting to build the sequel has been a dream come true.”

“Part of our mission from day one has been honoring that core DNA: character drama, tough choices, and those unforgettable horror moments that made the first game so special.”