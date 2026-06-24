Video Games

Zoe Kravitz and Sadie Sink Star in Unhinged, Netflix’s Immersive Horror Game

Credit: Zoe Kravitz and Sadie Sink Star in Unhinged (2026), Credit Netflix Games, YouTube

Zoe Kravitz and Sadie Sink are set to star in Unhinged, Netflix’s new immersive horror game.

Netflix’s next big play-on-TV game will focus on a widely different genre as they expand into interactive entertainment.

The title, developed by Night School Studio, the Netflix-owned team behind the acclaimed supernatural adventure game Oxenfree, is set to launch on June 30 and will be available exclusively to Netflix subscribers.

Described as an “immersive horror game that feels a lot like playing a show or movie,” Unhinged places players in the role of Ava, voiced by Kravitz, known for her roles in The Batman and Caught Stealing, who awakens during a violent storm that plunges her apartment building into darkness.

Armed only with a mobile phone functioning as both a flashlight and communication device, Ava must navigate the building while staying in contact with her friend Claire, voiced by Sink, known for her Stranger Things role as Max, and superintendent Ben, played by prolific video game actor Troy Baker, known for The Last of Us and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

According to Netflix, the project has been designed to blur the line between television and gaming. Rather than using a traditional controller, players scan a QR code and use their smartphone as the primary interface.

Moving the phone in real life directly controls Ava’s flashlight in-game, while incoming calls and text messages are delivered through the player’s actual handset.

Unhinged (2026), Credit Netflix Games, YouTube

The streaming giant explained, “When Ava receives a call or text, your actual phone rings, vibrates, and plays the audio directly through its speaker.”

Night School Studio has also included multiple ways to experience the game. Story Mode removes fail states and time limits, allowing players to focus entirely on the narrative, while Standard Mode introduces timed challenges and survival mechanics.

Failure does not end the game completely, however, with players restarting from the most recent checkpoint.

The announcement follows Netflix’s continued investment in gaming, which has expanded significantly since the company entered the sector in 2021. Alongside a growing library of mobile titles, Netflix has increasingly experimented with interactive experiences that combine elements of television, film, and gaming.

With major stars attached and a unique control scheme, Unhinged represents one of the streaming giant’s most ambitious gaming projects yet.