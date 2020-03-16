Crunchyroll Releases New ‘Tower of God’ Trailer Plus An Updated Cast List

Crunchyroll Releases New ‘Tower of God’ Trailer Plus An Updated Cast List

Crunchyroll released a brand new trailer for their upcoming series Tower of God based on the Webtoon by Lee Jong-hui under the penname SIU. The trailer showcases the journey of Bam and Rachel as they attempt to climb the Tower.

Take a look.

Here’s the latest official description from Crunchyroll:

“This dark fantasy action series centers on the journey of a young man as he battles his way through the mysterious Tower, building friendships, discovering the rules that govern this tower, and facing unimaginable terrors, as he strives to find the only friend he’s ever known.”

Cast List

Along with the new trailer, Crunchyroll also released character biographies along with the Japanese voice cast for the main characters.

Khun Aguero Agnes

Khun Aguero Agnes will be voiced by Nobuhiko Okamoto.

Originally from the Khun family, one of the “10 Families.” With strong combat capabilities, he is a strategist whose family’s internal struggle for power tempered his strategic abilities and sharp mind.

He is the first friend Bam made inside the tower and one of the people he trusts most.

Okamoto described Khun:

“He’s smart. He’s a strategist. It’s a fun role that involves figuring out how to incorporate as much of his true meaning as possible while aloofly striking poses. I’d like to tell those who are about to watch the series to try to feel it rather than use their heads to comprehend it.”

Rak Wraithraiser

Rak Wraithraiser is voiced by Kenta Miyake.

A proud warrior bursting with confidence. Having formed a team with Bam and Khun immediately upon meeting them, they are bound by a powerful bond.

Normally he is hot-headed and violent, but he also cares for his friends. Nicknamed “gator.” Has a habit of calling others “___ turtle.”

Miyake talked about his role as Rak:

“In this series, I’m providing the voice for a big, strong, and loud giant gator named Rak. In “Tower of God,” mysteries lead to more mysteries, and there are many mysteries and backgrounds that compel the characters to climb the tower, but the character Rak that I play is unrelated to any mysteries. He’s a what-you-see-is-what-you-get, arrogant, powerful, loud, and sometimes cute character. Turtles, enjoy the show!”

Yuri Jahad

Yuri Jahad is voiced by Mariko Honda.

One of the princesses of Jahad. Possessing both top-class strength and experience, she has an extensive combat record as a “High Ranker,” one who has reached the highest level of the tower.

She expresses an interest in the “Irregular” Bam who is not bound by the rules of the tower, and when Bam is forced into taking a harsh test immediately upon entering the tower, she lends him the legendary weapon “The Black March” granted to her by King Jahad.

She discussed her role as Yuri.

“I’m Honda Mariko, and I play the role of Yuri Jahad. The Yuri I play is a carefree and (physically) strong girl. She acts according to her instincts and is short-tempered and quick to anger. Which causes a lot of trouble for the character Evan who looks after her. Thank you for your work… Evan (laugh) The best part of Tower of God is all the characters bursting with uniqueness! Enjoy the show!”

Anaak Jahad

Anaak Jahad is voiced by Akira Sekine.

The girl who wields “The Green April,” one of the legendary “13 Month Series” weapons only bestowed upon the princesses by King Jahad.

Her lizard-like green skin and tail set her apart, and she is extremely physically capable.

Sekina described Anaak:

“I am Sekine Akira, and I play Anaak Jahad! Despite being strong, she also has a weak side, and though she’s fierce, she also has a cute single-minded side to her. I remember thinking she was a very charming girl when I read the original work! How will she grow throughout the numerous encounters she has in the tower? I hope everyone enjoys it!”

Endorsi Jahad

Endorsi Jahad is voiced by Rie Suegara.

One of the princesses of Jahad. Climbs the tower as a Regular. Though she’s an attractive and fashionable girl, she is also proud and strong-willed. Of the Regulars climbing the tower together, she is exceptionally strong.

Suegara described Endorsi:

“The character Endorsi Jahad is a touch sadistic (laugh). She loves to fan the flames… But maybe that’s part of her plan. She’s also a clever character who possesses a lot of delicacy. Due to how she was pushed around by fate, she was also forced to become stronger. That’s the kind of girl she is.”

Hatz

Hatz is voiced by Toshinari Fukamachi

Shibisu

Shibisu is voiced by Takuya Eguchi

Evan Edroch

Evan Edroch is voiced by Kazuyuki Okitsu.

Crunchyroll previously announced that Taichi Ichikawa would voice Bam, Saori Hayami would voice Rachel, and Hochu Otsuka would voice Headon.

Tower of God will debut on Crunchyroll on Wednesday, April 1st.

