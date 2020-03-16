Star Wars Novelist Rae Carson Proves Lucasfilm Is Hiring People Who Don’t Know Star Wars

Star Wars novelist Rae Carson recently continued to prove the theory that Lucasfilm is hiring people who don’t know Star Wars.

Carson, who is the author of the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker novelization, Most Wanted, and the short stories “Hear Nothing, See Nothing, Say Nothing” and “The Red One,” took to Twitter to reveal a Star Wars moment that brought her “unqualified, uncontained joy.”

Carson wrote, “I desperately wanted to see a girl Jedi on the big screen. So, in The Force Awakens, when the lightsaber whips past Kylo’s hand to land in Rey’s instead… I still get weepy thinking about it. I waited 40 years for that moment.”

While choosing that moment is all well and good. The issue comes with Carson implying there had not been any “girl Jedi” on the big screen before Rey. This is unequivocally false. There have been plenty of “girl Jedi” in Star Wars on the big screen with many of them serving on the Jedi Council.

Fans were quick to point out the “girl Jedi” seen on the big screen.

Those Jedi include Depa Billaba, Adi Gallia, Yaddle, Stass Allie, Bultar Swan, Aayla Secura, Jocasta Nu, Shaak Ti, Luminaria Undili, and Bariss Offee.

Carson would be unsatisfied with fans informing her of these characters and decided to change her argument.

jeeezus all these dudes in my mentions pointing out the female Jedi in the prequel trilogy who have no real roles and die horribly — Rae Carson (@raecarson) March 14, 2020

I guess I should have been happy with some quick cameos. I mean, that’s all we women deserve, amirite? — Rae Carson (@raecarson) March 14, 2020

However, this argument doesn’t really work either.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars was released in theaters on August 10, 2008. The film introduced audiences to Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice Ahsoka Tano as well as Count Dooku’s Sith apprentice Asajj Ventress.

Anakin and Ahsoka team up in order to defend the planet Christophsis from a Separatist invasion. After succeeding in defending the planet, the two are called to rescue Jabba the Hutt’s son Rotta, who has been kidnapped and taken to the planet Teth.

Not only does her argument about female Jedi not work, but she also got called out for assuming that everyone refuting her argument was a dude.

Carson’s comments are the latest in a string from people who Lucasfilm have hired that show they don’t really have any understanding about Star Wars.

Earlier this month, Star Wars The High Republic writer Cavan Scott exposed his utter lack of Star Wars knowledge when he attempted to make sense of The Rise of Skywalker novelizations revelations that Rey’s father is a clone of Emperor Palpatine.

Before Scott, Star Wars story group member Matt Martin attempted to explain the idea of Force Healing.

However, maybe the biggest revelation came from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson who admitted he didn’t care about Star Wars canon and history.

It’s becoming quite the pattern of people hired by Lucasfilm that are admitting they don’t really know much about Star Wars. And I think that’s the more shocking part, these people are openly admitting their ignorance and flaunting it for everyone to see.

It’s almost as if they want you to know that they are actively destroying Star Wars and want to rub your faces in it.

What do you make of Carson’s recent comments and this continuing pattern from Lucasfilm hires?

