Multiple reports indicate that Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow film has been delayed from its May 1st release date.

Disney has not made an official announcement, their website still lists the film will be released on May 1st.

The official Twitter account still lists the film will debut on May 1st as well.

However, Deadline reports that Disney officially delayed the film. Anthony D’Alessandro writes, “Disney reports today that their prized summer starter, Marvel’s Black Widow, is delayed until further notice.”

Deadline is not the only one to report the film has been delayed. ComicBook.com also reports the film has delayed. Brandon Davis writes, “Black Widow is officially delayed to coronavirus fears, ComicBook.com has learned.”

The Hollywood Reporter also reports the film is being delayed. Mia Galuppo writes, “Disney is pushing the release of Marvel stand-alone Black Widow amid growing concerns around the coronavirus.“

Variety’s Rebecca Rubin also reports, “Disney’s “Black Widow” is the latest tentpole to shift its release date because of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Deadline, as well as Comicbook.com has learned Black Widow has been delayed indefinitely. A number of events and films were already cancelled or delayed from their previous release dates. Mulan, The New Mutants, and Guillermo Del Toro’s Antlers all saw their release dates pushed to unspecified later dates, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Theaters Shut Down

These reports come after two of the biggest movie chains in the country announced they are shutting down their theaters.

Regal announced they were shutting down their theaters on March 17th and “would remain closed until further notice.”

Regal announces closure of all theatre locations starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020, as a precaution amid the current circumstances. All theatres will remain closed until further notice. Please check back soon. We look forward to serving you again as soon as possible. — Regal (@RegalMovies) March 16, 2020

AMC Theaters also announced they were shutting down their theaters for “at least 6-12 weeks.”

In compliance with local, state, and federal #COVID19 directives, all #AMCTheatres locations are now closed for at least 6-12 weeks. AMC Stubs A-List memberships will be paused automatically during the time AMC theatres are closed. — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) March 17, 2020

Alamo Drafthouse also announced all of their theaters but one “are now closed until further notice.”

CDC Recommendations

The White House and the CDC recommends people avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people over the next 15 days.

Help make the next 15 days count and avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people. pic.twitter.com/txPAAFtxIu — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 16, 2020

They also recommend Americans “avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts.”

Avoid eating out. Use carry-out, drive-thru, and delivery options. pic.twitter.com/osBRcxnyFY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 16, 2020

They also recommend that individuals practice social distancing, which means “avoiding crowded places and maintaining distances from others.”

Social distancing can help slow the spread of #COVID19 in affected communities. This means avoiding crowded places and maintaining distance from others. More prevention tips: https://t.co/bUyobRHpCE. pic.twitter.com/IQjSwRxIzn — CDC (@CDCgov) March 16, 2020

We have reached out to Disney for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

What do you make of these reports?

