Netflix’s Master of the Universe: Revelation Showrunner Kevin Smith Clarifies He-Man Will Not Step Aside For Teela

Netflix’s Master of the Universe: Revelation showrunner Kevin Smith recently clarified that He-Man will not be stepping aside for Teela in the show.

A rumor popped up earlier this month that He-Man would step aside for Teela because she would make a better He-Man than Adam. Teela and her girlfriend would allegedly take over hero duties.

My understanding of Kevin Smith’s He-Man series from an alleged insider… Teela is a better He-Man than Adam, and he steps aside to let her (and her girlfriend) take over Hero duties. If true… this won’t play well. pic.twitter.com/7OhX6TssRE — Clownfish TV (@RealClownfishTV) March 11, 2020

Smith would take to Twitter to address the rumor.

He wrote, “As showrunner, I really could’ve used these story suggestions *before* we locked the scripts.”

He added, “However, no – He-Man does no stepping aside and Teela has no girlfriend in our show.”

He then concluded, “The storyline is pretty dark and way metal. Before REVELATION we were calling it END OF THE UNIVERSE.”

As showrunner, I really could’ve used these story suggestions *before* we locked the scripts. However, no – He-Man does no stepping aside and Teela has no girlfriend in our show. The storyline is pretty dark and way metal. Before REVELATION we were calling it END OF THE UNIVERSE. https://t.co/0y5TlhjctC — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 11, 2020

In a subsequent Tweet, Smith would add, “Also, Clownfish TV? Instead of posting your faux “insider” info, here’s a *real* story: Mattel made a behind-the-scenes video featuring our actors recording. So a fan took some of Mark & Lena’s dialogue and spliced them into old Filmation clips.”

Also, @RealClownfishTV? Instead of posting your faux “insider” info, here’s a *real* story: @Mattel made a behind-the-scenes video featuring our actors recording. So a fan took some of Mark & Lena’s dialogue and spliced them into old Filmation clips. Look: https://t.co/941kHt8oNR https://t.co/b6jUBJxC0n — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 11, 2020

However, the link takes you to a YouTube video that is no longer available. A message on the video reads, “The video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Mattel Inc.”

Fans have been noticeably worried about the upcoming Masters of the Universe: Revelation series after it was announced at Power Con in 2019. During that announcement a description of the series seemed to indicate that Teela would be the main protagonist of the show.

“A radical return to Eternia, REVELATION is a direct sequel series to the classic era of MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE. Featuring fan favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer, and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Man and the vile legions of Snake Mountain! But after a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it’s up to Teela to solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 years to see!”

Interestingly enough less than a week after Smith chided Clownfish TV, Smith himself would run with a rumor regarding the third Spider-Man film. On his Fatman Beyond podcast as reported by The Direct, Smith stated, “I heard another piece of good f****** news. Did you hear that Spider-Man, the new Spider-Man movie, gonna have a lawyer in it?”

Smith then stated the lawyer would be Matt Murdock played by Charlie Cox. Cox played Murdock and Daredevil in the Netflix series.

Smith noted, “Charlie Cox, they’re bringing in as Matt Murdock. That’s been the rumor online and they say that’s like the one that like Marvel’s like god damn it how did that get out?”

After Smith’s comments gained widespread coverage, he would take to Twitter to write, “Perspective: While I, too, hope this rumor is true, please remember that I only talked about it with Marc Bernardin on Fatman Beyond after I read about it on the internet, just like everyone else. This means I have no inside info. Much like everybody else, I’m just a hopeful fan.”

Perspective: While I, too, hope this rumor is true, please remember that I only talked about it with @marcbernardin on #FatManBeyond after I read about it on the internet, just like everyone else. This means I have no inside info. Much like everybody else, I’m just a hopeful fan. https://t.co/t8Kn080UIY — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 17, 2020

It seems Smith, like most in Hollywood, practices rules for thee, but not for me.

What do you make of Smith’s comments? Are you worried at how Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation will depict He-Man?

