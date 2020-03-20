Artist Armaron reimagined a number of Marvel Comics’ newly revealed superheroes including Snowflake, Safespace, and Trailblazer in “traditional 90’s” looks.

Artist Armaron showed off his redesign writing, “Snowflake redesigned.”

He added, “To fit in with the more beloved traditional 90’s Superheroine look. Rounder fuller bigger breasts in a boob window. High cut Leotard Suit. Platform thigh high vinyl boots. Very practical.”

Armaron also showed off his redesign of Safespace in a silhouette.

He wrote, “And here my take of redesigned Safespace in a silhouette but some details showing through.”

Armaron also showed off a silhouette of Trailblazer.

Marvel Comics announced Snowflake, Safespace, and Trailblazer would be part of their new New Warriors line-up written up by Daniel Kibblesmith.

Kibblesmith revealed the characters’ design by Luciano Vecchio while also describing the characters.

He detailed that “Snowflake is non-binary and goes by they/them. Snowflake has the power to generate individual crystallized snowflake-shaped shurikens.”

He added, “The connotations of the word snowflake in our culture right now are something fragile. And this is a character who is turning it into something sharp.”

Kibblesmith concluded, “Snowflake is the person who has the more offensive power and Safespace is the person who has the more defensive power. The idea is that they would mirror each other and complement each other.”

As for Safespace he described him, “Safespace is kind of a big, burly sort of stereotypical jock. He can create force fields, but he can only trigger them if he is protecting somebody else.”

Kibblesmith described Trailblazer as a “group home and foster kid who is volunteering at a senior center when this mysterious threat shows up and Night Thrasher runs to the rescue.”

He adds, “And because she helps him, she ends up in the crosshairs of this new Outlawed law. And she inherited from her grandfather a magic backpack of divine origin.”

As for why she’s named Trailblazer, Kibblesmith explains, “We picked the name Trailblazer because she’s somebody who charges into action. She knows that she can do some good with this mysterious gift she’s been given.”

What do you make of these new redesigns?

