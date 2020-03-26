Power Rangers Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cover artist Dan Mora recently revealed his design for the Mega Turtle Zord.

BOOM! Studios and IDW teamed up to produce a Power Rangers Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series from writer Ryan Parrott and artist Simone di Meo. The series mashes up the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Power Rangers. The Turtles become the Turtle Rangers.

While the Power Rangers become the Ninja Rangers.

In Power Rangers Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #4, the Turtle Rangers actually get to pilot the original Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers Megazord as they prepare to take on enlarged versions of Bebop and Rocksteady.

But that might not be the only Megazord they get to pilot as Dan Mora showed off his design for what he’s calling the Mega Turtle Zord.

Take a look.

And he also gave us a tease of what looks to be the final cover for the five issue limited series.

Here’s the official description for Power Rangers Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #5.

“It’s the ultimate showdown between the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, up against the joint forces of Rita Repulsa and Shredder! Cowabunga!”

BOOM Studios’ President of Sales and Marking Filip Sablik describes the series, “What do you get when you throw the Power Rangers and the Ninja Turtles together? An absolute joyride of a series full of banter, action, intrigue, and all your favorite characters from the worlds of both teams.”

What do you make of Mora’s design for the Mega Turtle Zord? Are you looking forward to seeing the Mega Turtle Zord in action?

