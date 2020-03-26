Trials of Mana Removes Angela’s “Booty Shake” From Pink Typhoon Attack

Trials of Mana Removes Angela’s “Booty Shake” From Pink Typhoon Attack

Fans of Seiken Densetsu 3, released recently as Trials of Mana in the West, have discovered that a slightly suggestive taunt has been removed from a character’s skill attack animation in the upcoming remake.

In both versions of the game, the magic-wielding princess Angela can learn the Pink Typhoon attack after leveling her up to the Sorceress class.

In the original Seiken Densetsu 3, Angela would shake her butt in a playful and seductive manner at her enemy before blowing them a kiss surrounded by hearts which would proceed to explode and cause a fair amount of damage.

However, according to a gameplay demo from last year’s Tokyo Game Show, Angela’s taunt has been removed, with the sorceress now simply blowing a heart-surrounded-kiss towards enemies.

This change is especially curious given that, as seen in a post from the Japanese blog Esuteru, the game is still set to feature risqué costumes for Angela (and to a smaller extent, Riesz).

Here you can see Angela’s costumes.

And here is Riesz’s”

What do you make of this change?

(Visited 232 times, 232 visits today)