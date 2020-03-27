Just as the title states, a new rumor details what the title for the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home is. It also reveals who the main villain might be.

The rumor comes from 4Chan and was posted to the forum earlier this month. Not only does it allegedly detail information about the third Spider-Man film, but it provides quite a bit of information on a number of other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

But as for Spider-Man 3, the alleged rumor details that the title of the film will be Spider-Man: Home Run. (Archive link: http://archive.is/fDOtk)

And as for the villain, the alleged leaker claims at least one of them will be Kraven the Hunter. If Kraven the Hunter is chosen, it would be hard for them not to adapt Kraven’s Last Hunt by J.M. DeMatteis and Mike Zeck. It’s possible Kraven could be tasked with hunting down Spider-Man after he was publicly accused by J.J. Jonah Jameson of murdering Mysterio.

Now, given the sources for these rumors, take everything with a grain of salt.

What We Know About Spider-Man 3

The project is still in pre-production, so it may be more of an outline for what the film could look like rather than many of the details. The project was to start filming this summer. However, a number of productions have shut down because of the current coronavirus crisis. So the production of Spider-Man 3 might be pushed back like so many others.

When asked about the script, Holland had this to say to the Philippine Daily Inquirer:

“I’m super happy about it. We will be shooting Spider-Man 3 in July in Atlanta.”

When asked if he might appear in the upcoming Sony films like Venom 2 or Morbius, Holland stated, “I’m not sure as to what they want me to do.”

Speaking with Screen Rant, Holland while promoting Disney’s Onward he talked about his previous flubs in interviews leading up to Avengers: Infinity War. Along with other Marvel Cinematic titles since his introduction in Captain America: Civil War.

“I know everything now. I had my big pitch meeting with Marvel and Sony about two weeks ago and I know all the secrets. But I’ve also done about a thousand interviews so I know how not to spoil a movie anymore!”

The Inclusion of the Blind Lawyer?



There are also rumors that Peter Parker would have to go through the legal route to clear his name. And to do that, Charlie Cox would reprise his role as Matt Murdock to provide legal defense against the false accusations of J. Jonah Jameson.

Back in August 2019, Lords of the Long Box indicated that Matt Murdock was being eyed for Spider-Man 3 to play this role. However, given reports about contracts regarding the Marvel characters that showed up in the Netflix series, it was unlikely that they would be able to use Murdock. Instead, the rumor indicated that She-Hulk would act as Spider-Man’s legal counsel.

However, there have also been recent rumors that Murdock might show up in Spider-Man 3 after all.

What do you think about this alleged reveals? What do you make about the film’s title? Do you like it allegedly keeps with the “home” theme going? What do you think about Kraven showing up?

