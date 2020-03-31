New alleged leaks for a sequel to Insomniac Games’s PlayStation exclusive Spider-Man reveal that Venom, Carnage, and Mysterio will be included in the game.

The alleged leaks hit Reddit recently and provide quite a bit of information regarding a possible release date, the game’s setting, plot details, new game mechanics, and of course the inclusion of iconic Spider-Man characters.

The most notable of the leaks speculate that Venom, Carnage, and Mysterio will appear when Spidey slings his way onto the new console.

The game’s reveal is said to be coming this summer, with the official release coming sometime between September and December 2021.

Spider-Man 2 is said to be a completely single-player game. It doesn’t look like there will be any online co-op.

The game is said to be set in Queens and Brooklyn, the locations are not separate. “You just cross the bridge as far as I understand it,” says the leaker.

Spider-Man 2 takes place during the winter. The leaker explains, “Peter is still mourning over Aunt May and constantly reminds himself of what happened.”

Peter and Mary Jane live together, but she is away for the duration of the game’s first act.

Other story details include Oscorp attempting to clone certain DNA in order to build a super soldier. Their experiments go awry allowing for the introduction of new villains.

In a twist, it details that the Venom symbiote will bond with Harry Osborn. The leaker explains it will be a “unique take on the character.” However, Eddie Brock will also be featured and is expected to be a “major character.”

The game will also allow for players to take control of Miles Morales during certain sections of the game. The leaker details, “They’re still unsure whether to let the player free roam as him but it isn’t being thrown out completely just yet.”

There are some changes to game mechanics as well. Similar to Arkham Knight’s system where you could switch to the other Bat family characters in certain situations, you can do the same thing in Spider-Man 2.

They will also be adding in a new “Web-Chain” mechanic. The leaker explains, “you can basically chain together web “zips” so when you reach a point, he immediately zips to the next and so on.”

The web-swinging mechanic is also expected to be overhauled. More specifically they are adding in a ton of animation with quite a bit more variety. The leaker explains:

“They’ve gone all out on the animation tech this time, so we won’t see the same animation as much, more variety, not only are they bringing the animations from PS4 over for the swing releases, they’re adding MANY MANY MANY more. They have like 2 animators devoted completely and solely to the web release animations throughout the entire development cycle.”

There will also allegedly be three different swing modes. They include: Realistic, Hybrid, and Arcade.

The leaker explains the different modes, “Realistic is very Spider-Man 2-esque in that it’s just pure physics.” They continue, “Arcade is a little “fake” assistance.” As for Hybrid they detail, “And hybrid is a merge of the two, basically PS4’s swinging.”

The leaker then bid everyone a good day, and said he may post more details throughout the year.

You can see the full leak below.

