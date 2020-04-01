Rob Liefeld Reveals His Idea For Who Deadpool Would Match Up Best With in The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld recently detailed which Avengers he would want Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool to match up against.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Liefeld stated, “What’s viable right now is, Thor is still around. Hemsworth right? And we have Ruffalo as the Hulk. We’ve still got Ant-Man. The Guardians of the Galaxy characters. I mean Star-Lord and Deadpool would be extremely funny together. And because Deadpool has had an entire series in space called Deadpool Corps., this is not something that would be foreign to him.”

Liefeld then added, “My personal preference would be to see him and Ruffalo. It would be great if he frustrated smart Hulk so much that he turned into angry Hulk again and just lost his shit. Because obviously, you know, Deadpool is going to get under everybody’s skin.”

He continued, “Downey Jr. and Deadpool were meant for each other. So I’m now entertaining what I said that I don’t, but that’s the one everybody thinks of, but it’s not possible at this time. We have to take Robert Downey Jr. at his word, right?”

The best of what’s available to Deadpool is I think the Hulk, Thor are the best candidates. I know it’s not in this film, I don’t imagine that we’ll be leaving Domino or Cable on the curb when Deadpool returns. I believe they’ll find their way into the mix as well.”

He reiterated, “Deadpool has had some great interactions with Hulk in the comics and I think it’s always richer when something is taken from the page and maybe sort of repurposed on screen. Again I think fans would go crazy if they saw Ruffalo Hulk and Deadpool. That’s been my kind of go-to answer for the last year, so I’m sticking with it.”

Later in the interview, Liefeld would indicate that Josh Brolin has told me he wants to reprise his role as Cable. Brolin portrayed Cable in Deadpool 2, and he’s also no stranger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he played Thanos in Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Liefeld stated, “I’m going to tell your viewers. Josh wants to be Cable again sooner than later.”

He added, “He is itching to be Cable again. He loved being Cable. He has told me he understands how beloved his role as Thanos is, but he doesn’t look completely like Josh Brolin as Thanos.”

Liefeld continued, “By his own words. These are his own words telling me, Rob Liefeld. He said, ‘But Rob when I appeared as Cable in Deadpool 2, my phones rang off.’ He said it changed everything for him.”

He went on to lavish praise on Brolin, “Obviously, Josh is going to get some sort of career lifetime achievement award at some point. The guy is just one of our greatest actors. He likes to sit on the down low but when you look back you go, ‘He’s been in all of these movies.’ People don’t even remember he played President Bush in W directed by Oliver Stone.”

Liefeld concluded, “It would be rich for him to be in the Marvel Universe with… You know Deadpool would completely implore the Thanos stuff all the time.”

What do you make of Liefeld’s idea of having Deadpool match up against smart Hulk and drive him crazy? Would you want to see that? Do you want to see Brolin continue in his role as Cable?

