My Hero Academia Season 5 Announced In New Preview Trailer!

My Hero Academia will officially be getting a fifth season as they recently released a preview trailer.

Twitter user WSJ_Manga detailed that a fifth season would be green lit, sharing a photo of the announcement in Weekly Shonen Jump #19

My Hero Academia Season 5 has officially been confirmed in Issue #19! pic.twitter.com/MEQNbEEGTB — Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) April 2, 2020

WSJ_Manga would follow that up with the announcement trailer for the fifth season. Take a look.

My Hero Academia 5th Season Announcement PV. pic.twitter.com/lQPhZQ5PRd — Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) April 4, 2020

Along with the announcement they also released key art.

The poster shows Deku using his newly developed ranged attacks that allows him to fire bullets of air at his enemies. The poster reads, “New Power Is Awakening.”

Here’s a good look.

Early speculation indicates the fifth season will adapt the Joint Training Arc from the manga. The Joint Training Arc was explored between Chapters 194 to 217. It sees Class 1-A and 1-B compete against each other. Each class breaks into teams of four and is pitted against each other.

The arc also reintroduces Hitoshi Shinso, who decides to transfer into the Hero department from the General department.

My Hero Academia fans will recognize Shinso from the Sports Festival. Shinso’s quirk, Brainwashing, allows him to take control of his opponents and force them to do whatever he commands. His power is activated when his foes verbally respond to him.

We also will more than likely get new costumes for all our favorite Class 1-A students as they don their new winter gear.

Not only does, the arc feature a showdown between Class 1-A and Class 1-B and the reintroduction of fan-favorite Hitoshi Shinso, it also sees Midoriya discover some hidden depths to One For All.

It’s also likely we will finally get to see Fumikage Tokoyami’s internship with the #2 Hero Hawks. Season 4 has made a number of references to his training with Hawks, but we have yet to see it adapted into the anime yet.

It definitely looks like it’s going to be an exciting Season 5.

