Within hours of Toei launching a new channel for free featuring English-subbed episodes of classic tokusatsu shows, YouTube deleted the entire channel due to an abundance of self-copyright strikes against the channel’s content.

On April 6th, Toei began to upload officially licensed episodes of classic tokusatsu (Japanese super hero shows that feature an extensive use of special effects, such as costumes, miniatures, pyrotechnics) series to the Toei Tokusatsu World Official YouTube channel. Some of the series included Kikaider, Inazuman, and Magical Girl Chukana.

However, within hours of these episodes being uploaded, the entire channel was removed, with an alert noting that this action was taken due to “multiple third-party claims of copyright infringement regarding material the user posted”:

Upon hearing of the channel’s deletion, some users on Twitter indulged in what they saw as a small bit of ‘karmic payback’ for Toei’s rampant use of the YouTube copyright system against content creators:

The channel has since been restored, with the first two episodes of multiple series now available for streaming, with more series slated to be added over the coming weeks.

What do you make of Toei’s channel being taken down due to copyright strikes and then subsequently being restored?

