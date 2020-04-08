Black Widow might have been recently delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but that’s not stopping alleged leaks and rumors from circulating about the film.

This latest rumor comes from 4Chan via BGR, and as always with rumors, you should take them with a grain salt. But if it happens to be true, possible spoilers ahead!

The rumor reveals alleged plot details about the film, but also two post-credit scenes. There’s a mid-credit scene and one true post-credit after all the credits have rolled through. The mid-credits scene is the one we’re buzzing about.

According to the 4Chan leak, the mid-credit scene shows General Thaddeus Ross creating a team of his own. He uses a flash drive that apparently has the ability to erase people’s digital identity from government databases. Ross is surrounded by Yelena Belova and Taskmaster. The scene definitely appears to be a setup for a Thunderbolts team.

As for the final post credit scene it shows Clint Barton aka Hawkeye and his family at a gravestone marked with Natasha Romanoff’s name. This is obviously after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and serves to commemorate her death in a more personal way than the 2019 film did.

So let’s get into the details of it all.

Mid-Credits Scene

The mid-credits scene obviously needs a little bit more context. Previous spoilers indicate that Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow will be fleeing authorities following the the events of Civil War where she sides with Captain America against the government and the Sokovia Accords.

She’s not just fleeing authorities, but is actively looking for a way to thwart them. Enter the McGuffin called the Foxcharge. The Foxcharge is reportedly a small flash drive that allows anyone using it to essentially wipe out any data on a person in any government ledgers including DNA samples and fingerprints. Sound familiar? It’s essentially what Catwoman was after in The Dark Knight Rises.

Nat eventually obtains the Foxcharge and reportedly gives it to Yelena at the end of the film. Black Widow is resolved to deal with the consequences for her actions and tells her “sister” Yelena to start over fresh and use the device for herself. Nat reconnects with Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson, and at that point it moves from Civil War to the events of Infinity War.

The real twist at the end of the film is Yelena giving the Foxcharge to Thaddeus Ross, and that she was working with Taskmaster to obtain it. The implied thought here is that Ross will use it to recruit a team of his own making, but has to start with wiping their existence from government databases. And this could be the beginning of a Thunderbolts team.

However, what’s interesting is a previous leak, which you can see in full below, details that Yelena kills Taskmaster. It’s possible the mid-credit scene will be a huge shocker indicating that Yelena might have actually fired a blank and didn’t kill Taskmaster at all.

Small Discrepancies

The original leak also states that Rachel Weisz’s character Melina Vostokoff is the leader of the Red Room. Her practice is abducting young girls to train them all up to be master class assassins.

However, in every trailer we’ve seen of the film, Vostokoff is part of the team going up against Taskmaster. And at some point, they even reference that Taskmaster is the head of the Red Room.

Another aspect of this alleged leak is Taskmaster, or Rick Mason is played by O-T Fagbenle. We hardly see Rick Mason in the trailers. Most of it focuses on the armored masked version of Taskmaster.

If Mason is a larger part of Natasha’s efforts to free the Red Room from Taskmaster’s control, then you’d think he’d show up in a few more scenes to help establish his character as one of the folks doing their part.

Although it’s possible they aren’t showing him in order to save the major twists for the actual film.

You can check out a separate 4Chan leak that was subsequently posted to Reddit about the plot of the Black Widow film below.

At this point, we’re thinking the trailers are putting out a false narrative. Or the postings on 4chan is bunk. We’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out later this year.

Originally, Black Widow was supposed to be in theaters on May 1st. Due to the theater shutdown and the COVID-19 Pandemic, it will premiere on November 6th of this year.

