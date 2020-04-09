Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] iii.spring song Indefinitely Delayed After State of Emergency Declared in Japan

The upcoming third film in the Fate/stay Night [Heaven’s Feel] trilogy has been indefinitely delayed after Japan declared a state of emergency.

The film had originally been scheduled to be released on March 28th, but was pushed back to April 25th, after the governor of Tokyo ordered theaters closed and people to stay home on the weekend to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Now, the film has been indefinitely delayed following Japan’s government declaring a State of Emergency.

In a post to Twitter, Fate/stay night reported via Google translation, “In light of the announcement by the government and various administrative agencies following the spread of the new coronavirus infection, we will postpone the release of the theatrical version of Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] Chapter 3.”

They added, “We are very sorry for everyone who was looking forward to it. The release schedule will be announced once decided.”

On their website, Aniplex detailed the movie had been indefinitely delayed stating, “The release schedule will be announced on the official website of Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] as soon as it is decided.”

They also added, “In addition, the advance ticket you purchased can be used as it is even after the postponement.”

The film had originally been placed to be released in the United States courtesy of Aniplex and Fathom Events, where they would show the first two films as a double feature on April 23rd and the third film on May 7th.

Aniplex announced the premiere of the film in the United States was cancelled on March 20th.

Their statement reads, “To our valued fans, It is with heavy hearts that we are announcing the cancellation of the Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] III. spring song Premiere at The Orpheum Theatre on April 17th.”

It continues, “Yours and our community’s safety is of utmost importance, and in accordance with the guidelines and protocol put forth by the state and federal government, we must cancel the event in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.”

They added, “All ticket purchases will receive a full refund and please watch for an email from Ticketmaster in the coming days.”

The statement concludes, “We also deeply regret to inform you that Fathom Events and Aniplex of America will be postponing our upcoming Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] theatrical releases. New release dates and ticketing information will be communicated when they become available. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time.”

An update regarding Fate/stay night [Heaven's Feel] III. spring song and upcoming theatrical release with @fathomevents:

