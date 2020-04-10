Anna “That Star Wars Girl” And Dynamite Comics Join Forces For New Vampirella Cover!

Dynamite Comics has joined forces with Anna “That Star Wars Girl” to create a cover for Vampirella #1. This comes as Vampirella celebrates her 50th anniversary.

The campaign announcement went live on Dynamite’s social media platforms with a YouTube video of Anna in vampire garb introducing the new cover.

Best known for her commentary on YouTube, this will be Anna’s first cover for Dynamite Entertainment and Vampirella. In the video, Anna details the art is inspired by Bruce Timm’s Batman: The Animated Series. But she notes she wanted to accentuate certain aspects of Vampirella.

Anna explains, “I want to emphasize certain things with my design because today in modern comics what they do to women, I think is just fundamentally wrong.”

She adds, “They take everything away about femininity, and everything it means when you physically become a woman and they’ve just been taking that away from women and making them look like men or children. And I thought that was just fundamentally wrong.”

“So, in doing this I wanted to embrace aspects of what it is like to be a woman and show that because art is supposed to be free expression, and I wanted to emphasize that too.”

What makes this even more interesting is that Timm himself has a history of contributing covers for Vampirella in the past, as well as creating commissions for fans.

That Star Wars Girl has a background in art, studying at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. Today she runs her own Etsy Store, runs a successful YouTube channel, and works as a concept artist.

In a press release sent out by Dynamite, Anna explains that she wanted to emphasize the feminine nature of Vampirella, saying in part: “There’s nothing wrong with being a woman/being feminine or emphasizing that, and women and artists shouldn’t be shamed for it either…That’s why when drawing Vampirella I wanted to celebrate those elements of her character.”

The cover also holds a special place in Anna’s heart as it was done in commemoration of her late sister, Ellen Rose, who was always supportive of her sister’s work. Ellen is represented on the cover by the rose held by Vampirella in her left hand as well as a special back cover design done in her memory.

The cover will come in three variations as you’ll see below. There is a “Standard” edition with the Vampirella trimmings. The second is an “Old Hollywood” edition in black and white. Finally, there is a “Virgin” edition of the fully colored cover.

Take a look:

A Hollywood design theme t-shirt is also available as a separate reward tier or add-on for those who back the IndieGoGo campaign.

The campaign has already raised $12,104 from 178 backers. The original campaign’s goal was $500.

What do you think of Anna’s cover of Vampirella? Let us know in the comments below!

