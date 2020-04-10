Artist Turns WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley Into Super Saiyan After She Homaged Vegeta At WrestleMania

An artist has turned WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley into a Super Saiyan after she homaged Dragon Ball’s Vegeta at WrestleMania.

Ripley tweeted out a side by side comparison of her outfits from a Riot City Wrestling event from 2015 and the most recent WrestleMania where she homaged Vegeta.

Ripley wrote, “Some things never change. Vegeta.”

You can see her outfit as she takes on Charlotte Flair from WrestleMania.

Following WrestleMania, artist The Imaginative Hobbyist turned Ripley into a Super Saiyan using her WrestleMania outfit.

The Imaginative Hobbyist wrote, “Couldn’t resist turning Rhea Ripley Super Saiyan after seeing her DBZ cosplay tonight at WrestleMania.

Not only would The Imaginative Hobbyist turn Ripley into a Super Saiyan, but he would show her as Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan or Super Saiyan Blue.

She also got the Super Saiyan God treatment.

As well as the Ultra Instinct treatment.

This isn’t the first time that The Imaginative Hobbyist has imagined Ripley as a Dragon Ball Z character. He previously depicted her as Android 18.

What do you make of Rhea Ripley going Super Saiyan? What did you make of Ripley’s match against Charlotte Flair?

