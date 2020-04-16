Jump Force Headed to Nintendo Switch, Shoto Todoroki and Second Character Pass Revealed!

Jump Force Headed to Nintendo Switch, Shoto Todoroki and Second Character Pass Revealed!

Bandai Namco has announced that the Shonen Jump crossover arena fighting game Jump Force will officially be headed to the Nintendo Switch, along with a second round of additional downloadable characters led by the arrival of My Hero Academia’s Shoto Todoroki.

The Switch port was announced on April 16th with Bandai Namco releasing a trailer showcasing the game’s performance on the Switch and new multiplayer options, which will include 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 local fights on one Switch console:

Additionally, it was also revealed that a second character pass would be bringing five new fighters, one each from My Hero Academia, Hunter x Hunter, Yu Yu Hakusho, Bleach, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, with the first fighter being My Hero Academia’s fire and ice dual-wielding hero, Shoto Todoroki:

The Nintendo Switch release of Jump Force will include the first character pass and is scheduled for a 2020 release date.

The second pass will be available for purchase across PS4, XB1, and Steam in Spring 2020.

Jump Force initially arrived on PlayStation 4 Xbox One, and PC on February 15, 2019.

(Visited 97 times, 97 visits today)