Bandai Namco has announced that the Shonen Jump crossover arena fighting game Jump Force will officially be headed to the Nintendo Switch, along with a second round of additional downloadable characters led by the arrival of My Hero Academia’s Shoto Todoroki.
The Switch port was announced on April 16th with Bandai Namco releasing a trailer showcasing the game’s performance on the Switch and new multiplayer options, which will include 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 local fights on one Switch console:
Additionally, it was also revealed that a second character pass would be bringing five new fighters, one each from My Hero Academia, Hunter x Hunter, Yu Yu Hakusho, Bleach, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, with the first fighter being My Hero Academia’s fire and ice dual-wielding hero, Shoto Todoroki:
The Nintendo Switch release of Jump Force will include the first character pass and is scheduled for a 2020 release date.
The second pass will be available for purchase across PS4, XB1, and Steam in Spring 2020.
Jump Force initially arrived on PlayStation 4 Xbox One, and PC on February 15, 2019.