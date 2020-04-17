BossLogic Pitches Bruce Campbell As X-Men Foe Mister Sinister In New Mockup

BossLogic threw his support behind Bruce Campbell playing X-Men foe Mister Sinister in the upcoming Sam Raimi directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

He showed his support for Campbell by sharing a mockup where he turns the Ash vs. The Evil Dead actor into the villainous X-Men foe.

Take a look.

Campbell recently hinted he might be interested in playing a villain in Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after the director confirmed he would be taking on the film after Scott Derrickson dropped out of the film citing “creative differences.”

Raimi confirmed his involvement while speaking with ComingSoon about a Doctor Strange Easter Egg in Spider-Man 2.

He told the website, “I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but he was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me, he was probably at number five for me of great comic book characters.”

Raimi added, “He was so original, but when we had that moment in Spider-Man 2 I had no idea that we would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie, so it was really funny to me that coincidentally that line was in the movie.”

The director concluded, “I gotta say I wish we had the foresight to know that I was going to be involved in the project.”

Campbell responded to the news on Twitter, where he wrote, “Huh. Surely, there must be SOME character to challenge the good Doctor…”

Huh. Surely, there must be SOME character to challenge the good Doctor… https://t.co/1ZTpfoE3te — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) April 15, 2020

Campbell has also previously expressed his interest in playing a “Geezer Superman” as well in a fun interaction with a fan who though the actor could play a good Kingdom Come version of Superman.

It’s possible Campbell could be just having fun with fans regarding a possible villain role in Doctor Strange. The actor told Gizmodo last July that he’s not really interested in superhero movies in their current form.

He specifically described superheroes as “Snoresville.” He even described the entire concept of Batman v Superman as “stupid.”

Campbell elaborated, “But these guys who have this special superhero power, to me that’s Snoresville. If you don’t have kryptonite, then—Batman v Superman. Stupid, stupid, stupid concept. Never should’ve been made. Superman who can like, make the world go backwards with centrifugal force.”

He continued to explain, “Batman can’t do that. Superman can frickin’ fly. He’s the man of steel. All he has—one hand on Batman’s esophagus, the story is over. So they spent a lot of money kidding themselves.”

He added, “Stop rinsing these superheroes! By the time we get through, they’re all going to have the same color hair, they’re all going to do the same stuff. What’s unusual about them?”

Campbell then used Scarlett Johansson as an example, “Okay, Scarlett Johansson. Here’s your mark on the floor. We already filmed all the other people. We already put them here. So you have to be here because that’s where your places on storyboard two eighty-six dash nine that we’re shooting you in Iceland in the Saturday afternoon.”

He concluded, “I’m good. I’m going back to low budget movies for the SyFy channel.”

It’s possible the inclusion of Sam Raimi as director for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might have changed Campbell’s mind.

Raimi and Campbell worked on The Evil Dead back in 1981. Raimi also produced the TV series Ash vs. Evil Dead where Campbell reprised his role as Ash Williams.

If Campbell does end up playing Mister Sinister, he wouldn’t be your typical superhero with special superhero powers. Mister Sinister or Nathaniel Essex was a British scientist and contemporary of Charles Darwin. His obsession with genetics and mutation led him to discard any kind of moral constraints on his experts. This lack of morality would eventually lead to him being ousted from the Royal Society.

However, he would continue his research using the Marauders to kidnap homeless people from the streets of London. His research would eventually lead him to working with Apocalypse and experimenting on mutants. He specifically liked to experiment on the Summers line even creating Cable in order to destroy Apocalypse.

While Sinister was originally a human scientist, his own genetic experiments enhance his physical and mental capabilities. He also is able to give himself telepathy and telekinesis. His experiments essentially turn himself into a mutant.

What do you make of Campbell becoming Mister Sinister in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

