Johnny Depp Joins Instagram, Thanks Fans for “Unwavering Support” in Ongoing Legal Battle with Ex-Wife Amber Heard

In his first video posted to his new Instagram account, actor Johnny Depp can be heard encouraging fans to stay strong during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and thanking them for their support in his ongoing defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

On April 16th, the ex-Pirates of the Caribbean star posted an eight-minute video to his Instagram page, noting that he joined the social media site in light of the Coronavirus, believing that it was “time to open up a dialogue, as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and damage to people’s lives.”

Depp stated:

“This is my first experience within the world of social media. I’ve never done any of this before. I don’t think I’ve really ever felt any particular reason to [join social media] until now. Now is the time to open up a dialogue, as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and damage to people’s lives.”

Empathizing with the many people suffering due to the pandemic, Depp called on fans to continue to spread love and care during these times, asserting that “through caring, we will help each other and we will prevail” and inviting them to be creative and to “do anything you think could be of use to brighten someone’s day.”

Depp detailed, ““People are ill and without care, people are getting sick and fighting for breath. People are dying at frighteningly high rates…and I know for the moment it feels like both of our hands are tied behind our backs, and to some degree they are, but our minds are unbound and our hearts are not chained. We can care and through caring, we will help each other and we will prevail.”

He added, “We need to make the best use of this time by being close to those we love despite our dire circumstances. We cannot and must not succumb to shutting down and giving into what feels like hellish quarantine monotony.”

Depp continued, “We have to keep ourselves curious as this time in isolation can be used for great learning. Create something today that will benefit yourselves and others tomorrow. Do anything you think could be of use to brighten someone’s day. Draw, read, paint, think, learn, make a film on your phone, play an instrument if you play; if you don’t, learn.”

Aside from his encouraging words, Depp also appropriately announced a collaboration album with storied rock guitarist Jeff Beck with a cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation.”

At the conclusion of his video, Depp took a moment to thank his fans for their “unwavering support” in the face of his more “personal” matters, alluding to the accusations of domestic abuse leveled at him by his ex-wife, Aquaman-star Amber Heard:

“Before I go, on a more suppose personal note: Thank you all for your kindness, your unwavering support and your strength over these years. I am touched beyond words.”

