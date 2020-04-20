Gary Buechler of Nerdrotic and Doomcock review HBO’s Westworld Season 3 Episode 6 “Decoherence.”

Doomcock begins the review stating, “I’m so f***ing sick of Westworld. It sucks.”

Buechler adds, “It sucks, man. I’d love to have some eloquent explanation like you and other top-tier YouTubers like Mauler and Drinker, I’m not like that. I can’t, ‘Well the surrealism of the…’ No, it just sucks. It’s boring, it was predictable. Yes, it was woke.”

He continues, “Newsflash everyone there was a bad Dad in Westworld. There was a bad Dad in Westworld. But it turns out they took it one step further against the patriarchy. Men are just born bad. They are just born bad.”

Watch the full review below:

Westworld Season 3 Episode 7 is titled “Passed Pawn.”

Check out the promo below.

Westworld airs on HBO on Sundays at 9 PM ET. Season 3 stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, and Simon Quarterman.

