The Witcher’s Henry Cavill To Star In Sherlock Holmes Film With “Dynamic New Female Twist”

Netflix announced The Witcher actor Henry Cavill will star alongside Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in a film with a “dynamic new female twist” of Sherlock Holmes.

Netflix announced they acquired the global rights to the film outside of China from Legendary Entertainment.

The film titled, Enola Holmes, will also star Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham Carter, Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour, Burn Gorman, and Susan Wokoma.

In an interview with MTime and translated by Henry Cavill News, Cavill described the film:

“I don’t want to spoil it, but it’s really different. Millie plays Enola Holmes, as you said, she plays my sister. This story revolves around Enola, and Millie will have a wonderful performance. And I play Sherlock Holmes, like a perfect mirror, mapping out the extraordinary wisdom of Enola.”

The film is based on Nancy Springer’s The Enola Holmes Mysteries novel series. The series began in 2006 with The Case of the Missing Marquess. There are six books in the series. The series follows the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes, Enola Holmes, who despite her brothers sending her to a boarding school, sets up her own detective agency to find missing persons in London.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

“Based on the beloved Edgar-nominated book series, ENOLA HOLMES tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her brilliant siblings. When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enolaseeks help from her older brothers. But soon realizing they’re less interested in solving the case than in packing her off to finishing school, Enola does the only thing a smart, resourceful and fearless young 1880s woman can do… she runs away to London to find her. Meeting a cast of memorable characters along the way, Enola’s caught in the middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of political history. ENOLA HOLMES puts a dynamic new female twist on the world’s greatest detective and his brilliant family.”

The film is being written by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s Jack Thorne. It will be directed by Killing Eve’s Harry Bradbeer. It is produced by Legendary Pictures’ Mary Parent, Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes. Millie Bobby Brown is also producing alongside Paige Brown through PCMA Productions.

Cavill is expected to play Sherlock Holmes with Claflin playing Mycroft. Millie Bobby Brown will play Enola Holmes while Helena Bonham-Carter will play their mother.

